Almaty Opens American Space & Makerspace Cultural and Education Center

ALMATY – A cultural and educational center, American Space & Makerspace, officially opened in Almaty on Jan. 16, marking an expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States in education, innovation and cultural exchange.

The center was launched at the Zhambyl Youth Library with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan and the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty, in partnership with local institutions.

Speaking at the event, U.S. Consul General in Almaty Michelle Erkin emphasized the importance of partnerships in creating accessible learning spaces for young people.

“This space provides young people, educators, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders in Kazakhstan with free, direct access to cultural programs and English learning resources. It offers a window into U.S. culture and education, while also serving as a platform for Americans and Kazakhs to exchange ideas and build trust through direct, people-to-people engagement,” Erkin said.

She noted that the opening coincided with several milestone anniversaries, including the 20th anniversary of the American Corner in Almaty and 35 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Kazakhstan. According to Erkin, initiatives such as American Space help strengthen long-term cooperation by promoting education, innovation and shared values.

“By investing in open, modern spaces like this one, the U.S. reinforces its commitment to education and innovation in Kazakhstan, while showcasing U.S. technology and innovation, and fostering long-term business ties,” she said.

Following the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan Mereke Kulkenov spoke about the unifying power of reading, emphasizing how the literature and cultural dialogue deepen connection between the nations,

“Kazakh children, Kazakh generations are shaped through creativity and through reading not only Kazakh literature, but also American classics. For an entire generation, we grew up reading great American authors such as Mark Twain and Ernest Hemingway. Through reading, I noticed that people’s inner values, their nature and understanding of life are very similar despite the places they come from. Only literature allows people to truly understand and feel one another, helping them to unite by connecting the souls,” Kulkenov said.

He also proposed direct cooperation to expand the translation of American literature into Kazakh and Kazakh literary works into English, noting that such initiatives would deepen mutual education and cultural understanding between the two societies. According to Kulkenov, literary exchange plays a long-term role in shaping values and strengthening people-to-people ties beyond formal diplomacy.

Following the official remarks, guests toured the new facilities and were introduced to the center’s main programs. These include academic advising for students planning to study at U.S. universities, English-language courses and conversation clubs, as well as workshops focused on professional development, digital skills, entrepreneurship, leadership and civic engagement.

Particular attention was drawn to the Makerspace zone, where visitors observed demonstrations of 3D printing, robotics, programming, scientific experiments and applied creativity. During the opening, guests also tested robotic equipment and explored hands-on learning tools available to visitors.

The newly opened center represents the relocation and expansion of the American Space in Almaty, which previously operated at a different address. The updated venue brings together cultural programming and fully equipped classes in one place, offering improved access to educational and creative resources for visitors.

Organizers noted that the center is designed as an open and inclusive environment that will continue to evolve based on local needs. The center is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue and cross-cultural collaboration for young people and professionals in Almaty.