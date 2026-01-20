Almaty Featured Among World’s Top Five Mountain Cities by Spain’s Viajar Magazine

ASTANA – Viajar, a leading Spanish travel magazine, has included Almaty among the world’s five mountain cities where skiing is within easy reach of the urban experience, highlighting its rare blend of alpine landscapes, winter sports, culture, and city life.

The publication features Almaty alongside destinations such as Innsbruck (Austria), Chamonix (France), Whistler (Canada), and Zermatt (Switzerland), all known for their well-developed infrastructure for winter and active tourism.

“Whether in summer or winter, Almaty is an astonishing city. Its vibrant life pulses through modern restaurants where visitors can enjoy Kazakh cuisine and flavors from around the world. One of its main attractions, especially for winter sports enthusiasts, is Shymbulak, one of Central Asia’s finest ski resorts.

To glide down its slopes, whose lifts rise to more than 3,000 meters above sea level, visitors take a cable car from Medeu, a sports complex that is home to the world’s highest outdoor ice skating rink, located at 1,691 meters. The ascent into the vast Tien Shan mountain range is an experience in itself at any time of year. Once at the top, great thrills await. In the afternoon, strolling through historic bazaars, visiting museums, and dining at one of the city’s excellent restaurants make the trip a truly complete experience,” the article, released on Dec. 25 last year, reads.

Viajar magazine is considered one of the most authoritative travel publications in Spain. Focusing on cultural, active, and educational tourism, it is read by a wide audience of travelers.