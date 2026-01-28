Almaty Chemistry Teacher Makes Global Top 50 List

ASTANA – Tatyana Beloussova, a chemistry teacher at school-lyceum No. 95 in Almaty, has been named among the world’s top 50 teachers in the 2025-2026 Global Teacher Prize international competition.

According to the Almaty Akimat (administration), Beloussova is a master teacher and a recipient of the 2024 honorary title, Teacher of Kazakhstan. Her candidacy went through a multi-stage selection process, including the submission of an application and supporting materials, expert evaluation, and final selection.

This marks Kazakhstan’s fifth participation in the Global Teacher Prize. Representatives from the country have reached the top 50 three times, including the current selection.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Beloussova on Jan. 28, saying that the high recognition was the result of her many years of creative work dedicated to educating and nurturing the younger generation.

“Our shared goal is to build an intellectual nation. The government is consistently taking steps to enhance the status of teachers and provide them with comprehensive support,” Tokayev said.

The top 50 finalists were announced on Dec. 15 last year, selected from more than 5,000 nominations and applications across 139 countries. The awards ceremony will be held from Feb. 1-5 in Dubai as part of an international education forum.

The $1 million Global Teacher Prize is the world’s largest award for teachers. It honors outstanding educators and highlights the vital role teachers play in society. Since its launch, the prize has received more than 100,000 nominations and applications from around the world, showcasing stories of teachers who have transformed students’ lives.