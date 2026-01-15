Air Astana Reroutes Flights Due to Closure of Iran’s Airspace

ALMATY – Air Astana announced changes to several regular and charter flights’ routes following the closure of Iran’s airspace, the airline’s press service reported on Jan. 15.

According to the carrier, flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Doha and Medina will now be operated through alternative routes bypassing Iranian airspace. The airline emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to adjust flight operations as necessary to ensure passenger safety.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly, as departure and arrival times may change.

Air Astana urged travelers to use official communication channels for up-to-date information and assistance, noting that customer support services remain available 24/7 via phone, WhatsApp, online chat, and the airline’s official website.