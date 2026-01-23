Afghanistan Sends Gold to Uzbekistan for Processing, Boosting Regional Industry

ASTANA – Afghanistan has sent 20 kilograms of raw gold, valued at $2.9 million, to Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region for processing.

Termiz Gold Production, a jewelry manufacturing company based in the Termez International Trade Center free economic zone, has begun processing the imported gold.

The project is expected to boost regional industrial capacity, advance the jewelry industry, and increase export volumes, while also improving the investment climate by creating favorable conditions for industrial development and higher value-added production, reported Kazinform on Jan. 21.