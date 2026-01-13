Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 Opens with Focus on Systems-Level Solutions

ABU DHABI — The capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 (ADSW) on Jan. 13, positioning itself once again as a global platform for dialogue and practical action on sustainability, energy transition, and climate-related challenges.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, the 2026 edition of ADSW is taking place from Jan. 11 to 15. Hosted by Masdar, the event brings together world leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to accelerate solutions across interconnected global systems.

This year’s theme, The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go, reflects a growing consensus that energy, water, food, finance, and nature cannot be addressed in isolation. The summit emphasizes systems-level thinking as demand for energy, resources, and infrastructure continues to rise globally.

Energy demand: facing reality

Opening the summit, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said ADSW reflects the UAE’s role as a convening platform that turns dialogue into action by bringing together governments, businesses, and investors. He warned that data center demand is expected to grow by more than 500% in the near future, adding to the accelerating global energy consumption.

“At the same time, energy demand is accelerating across every dimension. Air travel will double. Cities will expand by 1.5 billion people. Meeting all this demand responsibly, reliably, and affordably means coming to terms with reality,” he said.

According to Al Jaber, more than 70 percent of future energy demand will still be met by hydrocarbons. Rather than viewing this as a constraint, he said it should be seen as an opportunity to rethink how energy systems are designed.

“Because progress is not about slowing down growth; it is about designing a better engine,” he said.

ADSW 2026 introduces new formats to accelerate outcomes, including ADSW Dialogues, which focus on translating insights into policy and investment decisions, and The Blue Forum, developed with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation to highlight water security and blue-economy solutions. The summit also features new clean technologies and AI-enabled engagement tools designed to capture insights, track commitments, and connect delegates throughout the week.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the opening ceremony, alongside Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as well as senior leaders and officials from multiple countries.

For more than 18 years, ADSW has served as a catalyst for international cooperation on sustainability. The 2025 edition brought together more than 50,000 participants from over 170 countries, including heads of state, ministers, and senior government officials.

Zayed Sustainability Prize highlights global innovation

The opening ceremony also hosted the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards, which announced its winners, following a competitive process that reviewed 7,761 submissions from 173 countries. A total of 11 winners were selected across six categories. Winners in Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Climate Action each received US$1 million, while six schools were awarded up to US$150,000 to support student-led sustainability projects worldwide.

His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, said this year’s finalists reflect the long-term vision of the UAE’s founding father.

“In doing so, they reflect the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose vision of sustainable development and humanitarianism continues to inspire the UAE’s commitment to progress. Together, they reaffirm that when we empower youth, entrepreneurs, and communities, ambition can be turned into action that is inclusive, practical, and global,” he said.

To date, the prize’s 128 winners have delivered tangible results: 11.4 million people gaining access to safe drinking water, 54.1 million homes connected to reliable energy, 17 million people accessing more nutritious food, and more than 1.2 million people benefiting from affordable healthcare.