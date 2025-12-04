Winter Kickoff: Theater and Festive Delights for Cozy December Evenings

ASTANA – Spend the weekend enjoying concerts featuring beloved artists, the romance of captivating ballet performances, and the energy of festive winter events. This weekend is perfect for embracing the season’s excitement and celebrating cultural delights. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a line-up of events perfect for enjoying with friends and family.

Astana

“December Rain” ballet, Dec. 6

“December Rain” tells the poignant love story of composer Frederic Chopin and writer George Sand. As a renowned romantic composer, Chopin’s life intertwined with Sand, a bold writer who used a male pseudonym to succeed in 19th-century France. Their romance, filled with more sorrow than joy, remains one of the most unforgettable love stories.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Piano Quartet musical evening, Dec. 6

Elegant chamber concert featuring a piano quartet performing classical masterpieces. Refined evening for lovers of live instrumental music and intimate concert settings.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“L’elisir d’amore” ballet, Dec. 6-7

Theatrical production that explores feelings, passion, and the unpredictability of love through drama and expressive stage storytelling. Legendary comic opera with timeless melodies and world-famous arias, loved by audiences for more than 150 years. Don’t miss this chance to experience a classic love story brought to life on stage.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Othello” performance, Dec. 7

Shakespeare’s tragic masterpiece returns to the stage in a powerful, dramatic interpretation, revealing themes of jealousy, betrayal, and fate.

Venue: Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Kazakh Musical and Drama Theater; 8/1 Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, Dec. 7

Timeless New Year classic filled with music, dance, and festive magic. Leading roles are performed by award-winning artists from Saint Petersburg’s top theaters, inviting audiences into a world of beauty, wonder, and holiday enchantment.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; B2.3 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Magic of Live Music concert evening, Dec. 7

A live music performance that unites diverse genres and moods into one immersive concert experience, celebrating the energy of sound on stage.

Venue: Sintez Theater; 8 Baitursynov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Courchevel Air Fest, Dec. 6

Large-scale music festival with electronic sounds, live performances, and winter-party energy in a modern festival format. Perfect moment to dive into the season’s brightest musical atmosphere.

Venue: Queen Mountain Resort; 375/1 Kerei-Zhanibek Khandar Street. Tickets are available here.

“Orteke” performance, Dec. 6

Traditional dance performance inspired by Kazakh folklore, combining national rhythms, costume aesthetics, and dynamic choreography. Wooden puppets come to life to the sounds of dombra, kobyz, and sybyzgy, as legendary Sal-seri guide audiences through magical folk tales and national traditions.

Venue: Almaty State Puppet Theater; 63 Pushkin Street. Tickets are available here.

Level Up Fest, Dec. 6

Festive winter-themed music festival with modern artists, live performances, and seasonal atmosphere. Expect Ninety One, Yenlik, and a surprise headliner to make the night truly unforgettable.

Venue: Baluan Sholak Arena; 44 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s music, Dec. 6

Ludovico Einaudi is a great Italian composer and an outstanding representative of neoclassical music. He wrote soundtracks for famous movies, including “The Intouchables,” “The Father,” and “Nomadland.” Cinema Lab is a project that blends cinema with live music, offering a fresh way to experience iconic films. At Cinema Lab concerts, audiences are immersed in the magic of animation and film, enhanced by live performances that add emotional depth and warmth.

Venue: Smart Point, 380 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Evening of Retro Hits with Aslanbi, Dec. 6

Experience timeless classics with Aslanbi Niyazbekov and his dynamic jazz band. From the soulful “Just The Two of Us” to the charm of “Fly Me to the Moon” and the rhythm of “Sway,” enjoy expressive vocals, emotional tracks and retro hits brought vividly to life on stage.

Venue: Concordia Theater; 151 Bogenbay Batyr. Tickets are available here.