Weekend Guide: Holiday Runs, Ballet Classics and Winter Festivals

ASTANA — The final days of December bring a full calendar of festive events to Astana and Almaty, from classical ballet and art exhibitions to winter festivals, family shows, and outdoor activities. Whether you are looking for culture, entertainment, or a seasonal atmosphere, The Astana Times has curated a selection of events to help you plan the holiday weekend.

Astana

New Year Run 2025, Dec. 28

Astana will host a festive New Year Run, inviting residents and visitors to take part in a free five-kilometer race ahead of the holidays. Around 1,200 participants are expected, with valuable prizes to be raffled among finishers, making it a lively and energetic way to welcome the New Year.

Venue: Triathlon Park

“The Nutcracker with Stars” by Ballet Globe, Dec. 27–28

The international Ballet Globe festival, together with Astana Ballet, presents a festive interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The beloved winter fairy tale of Masha and the enchanted prince comes to life through elegant choreography, live orchestral music, and a celebratory holiday atmosphere. Featuring star dancers, the production promises a magical experience for audiences of all ages.

Venue: Astana Ballet, 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

New Year Fair

A cozy New Year fair continues in Astana, offering visitors a festive space filled with seasonal decorations, handmade gifts, warm drinks, and holiday treats. The fair is an ideal place to soak up the New Year mood, find last-minute gifts, and enjoy a relaxed winter stroll in the heart of the city.

Venue: 28A Turkestan Street.

Aigerim Karibayeva Exhibition “Following the Dream”, until Jan. 10

This solo exhibition by artist Aigerim Karibayeva presents more than 30 paintings exploring themes of memory, personal transformation, and the search for inner freedom. Through expressive imagery, the artist reflects on beauty in everyday life, feminine strength and vulnerability, and emotional connections with the surrounding world. The exhibition offers a contemplative cultural pause during the busy holiday season.

Venue: HAS SANAT art gallery, 14D Dinmukhamed Qonayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Cities and Nature of Kazakhstan on Postcards” exhibition, until Dec. 31

This exhibition offers a rare historical perspective through more than 400 authentic postcards from the early 20th century. Visitors can explore how Kazakh cities, landscapes, and everyday life were depicted during that period, gaining insight into cultural traditions and urban development through visual storytelling.

Venue: National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Children’s Show “Northern Lights”, Dec. 28–30

A festive children’s performance featuring circus artists, actors, dancers, and illusionists brings a sense of wonder and magic to the holiday season. Designed as an immersive family experience, the show blends theatrical storytelling with visual effects and dynamic performances, making it an engaging event for young audiences.

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton Astana, 16 Dostyk Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Free Ice Skating Across the City

Throughout the winter season, Almaty residents and visitors can enjoy free skating at 11 social ice rinks located across all districts of the city. The initiative aims to encourage outdoor activity and provide accessible winter entertainment for families, children, and skating enthusiasts of all levels.

Venue: All the available ice skating rinks’ addresses can be found on the city administration’s website.

Winter Urban Festival, Dec. 21–30

A New Year urban festival transforms Almaty’s city center into a lively cultural space combining music, modern art, and street performances. One of the highlights is an open-air DJ marathon featuring young DJs performing extended sets, creating a festive evening atmosphere under winter lights.

Venue: Panfilov Pedestrian Street

Harry Potter and Wizards of Tynda Music, Dec. 28

This symphonic concert invites audiences into the magical world of Harry Potter, featuring iconic musical themes from the film series performed by a live orchestra. The program is designed for family attendance, offering an immersive experience that blends fantasy, nostalgia, and cinematic music.

Venue: Republic Palace, 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

New Year Apartment Concert by Viavox, Dec. 28

A New Year apartment-style concert by Viavox offers a cozy and intimate evening of live rock-and-roll music. Featuring well-known hits from the golden era, the performance blends music, conversation, and festive energy in a chamber theater setting, creating a warm and relaxed holiday atmosphere.

Venue: La Bohême Theater, 43 Valikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

New Year with BN Team Orchestra, Dec. 27

This festive concert by the BN Team Orchestra celebrates the New Year with music from beloved international and Soviet holiday films. The program includes melodies from “Home Alone”, “The Irony of Fate”, “Frozen”, “Harry Potter”, and other classics, offering audiences a nostalgic and joyful musical journey as they welcome 2026.

Venue: Palace of the Republic, 56 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.