Weekend Guide: Festive Performances, Winter Premieres and New Year Events in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — As the holiday season approaches, residents of Astana and Almaty can enjoy a festive weekend full of concerts, children’s shows, theatrical premieres, and winter-themed activities. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a selection of events taking place across both cities.

Astana

Enchanting spectacle “New Year Symphony of Wonders”, Dec. 20–21

This interactive holiday adventure invites every child to become a full participant in the story. Young visitors join beloved characters to help start the New Year clock, find the missing violin key, and light the theater’s main Christmas tree, creating an immersive experience in a magical setting.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“New Year Craft: Portal of Wonders” Puppets Show, Dec. 20

A dynamic family show featuring large puppets, holiday songs, dances, and interactive activities. Before the main performance, children are welcomed near the Christmas tree, with complimentary photo opportunities, festive treats, prize drawings, and a themed New Year fair. The story places the heroes into a Minecraft-style cubic world, where Steve helps them navigate challenges, defeat villains, and ultimately save the holiday.

Venue: Mambetov Drama and Comedy Theater, Mangilik El, 55/2. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker: New Year Tales” Puppets Show, Dec. 18–31

The beloved tale of Hoffmann is brought to life through puppetry and classical music. The story follows Marie as her toys come alive on New Year’s Eve to fight the Mouse King and protect the Doll Kingdom. The production blends action, wonder, and charming winter magic suitable for all ages.

Venue: Astana Puppet Theater, 3 Republic Avenue 3. Tickets are available here.

New Year Garage Fest, Dec. 19–21

EXPO transforms into a festive winter village for three days. The event features a large holiday market, children’s morning programs with animators, theatrical shows, fashion presentations, master classes, a Christmas choir, DJ performances, as well as dedicated game zones, a food court, and beautifully designed photo areas—creating a warm, celebratory atmosphere for families.

Venue: EXPO, 53/2 Mangilik El Avenue.

“The Nutcracker” Children’s Performance, Dec. 19-21

This enchanting production is based on the famous German fairy tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann, adapted by Alexandre Dumas, about a magical doll and the Mouse King. The ballet has earned worldwide acclaim and has become a timeless symbol of the New Year season. With its captivating story, festive atmosphere, and elegant choreography, The Nutcracker continues to inspire wonder in audiences of all ages.

Venue: Astana Ballet, 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“New Year Commotion” Interactive Show, Dec. 20–Jan. 5

A new holiday production inspired by Sven Nordqvist’s stories of Findus and Pettson. The show includes interactive moments where children play along with characters, surprise elements woven throughout the narrative, joyful songs and dances.

Venue: Total Theater, 114 Shevchenko Street. Tickets are available here.

“Morozko” Puppet Show, Dec. 20

This charming winter fairy tale features a magical transformation where the puppet versions of favourite New Year characters become a real, living figure on stage. The classic story highlights the importance of kindness and hard work, brought to life through bright, familiar scenery that enhances the enchantment.

Venue: Zerkalo Puppet Theater, 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Miracles of Ded Moroz” Performance, Dec. 20–21

A gentle and philosophical performance exploring Ded Moroz’s doubts about whether modern children still believe in magic. Through theatrical storytelling and music, the play reflects on the value of tradition, imagination, and the festive spirit that makes the New Year special.

Venue: Musrepov Youth Theater, 38 Abylaikhan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

New Year Scientific Master Class, Dec. 20

Children participate in vivid scientific experiments and safe chemical reactions that reveal the science behind winter. Ice transformations, colorful displays, and hands-on demonstrations inspire curiosity while maintaining a festive atmosphere.

Venue: OILANU, 235 Nazarbayev Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Maestro Alan Buribayev’s New Year Concert, Dec. 19-21

A highlight of the cultural season, this year’s concert presents “New York of the Roaring ’20s”, capturing the energy and glamour of 1920s American music. Buribayev uniquely blends conducting with elegant storytelling, guiding audiences through works by Gershwin, Kern, Youmans, and others.

Venue: Almaty Theatre, 30 Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Jaña Jyldiq TAU FEST, Dec. 20-21

The Jaña Jyldiq TAU FEST Christmas Market is a city event that brings together local brands, creative workshops, hands-on master classes, live musical performances, and DJ sets — all creating a festive winter atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Venue: 36 Baribayev Street

Jazz Colours — Jazzy Christmas, Dec. 21

Jazzy Christmas is that special evening when jazz blends with the holiday spirit, and the music takes on a softer, warmer, more heartfelt mood. Jazz Colours and Surya present a program where classic Christmas melodies come alive in fresh, modern arrangements, giving familiar songs new colors from playful and light to deeply lyrical.

Venue: EverJazz, 406 Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.