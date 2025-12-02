Tokayev Meets Palestinian Chief Justice, Reaffirms Support for Peace and Statehood

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Chief Justice of Palestine and Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Mahmoud al-Habbash on Dec. 2 in a meeting that highlighted the deepening cooperation between the two nations, reported Akorda.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Palestine have fostered a partnership grounded in friendship, mutual support, and respect, Tokayev noted. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent support for international efforts to recognize Palestine as a full-fledged member of the global community.

Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to a diplomatic resolution in the Middle East, Tokayev highlighted the country’s support for the creation of the State of Palestine based on the “two states for two peoples” framework, in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Al-Habbash conveyed a personal message from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing gratitude for Kazakhstan’s steadfast support of the Palestinian people and their aspirations for a peaceful future. He described Kazakhstan as a “brotherly nation,” a bond reflected not only in bilateral relations but also in multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, President Tokayev extended warm wishes to Mahmoud Abbas and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, further cementing the ties between the two nations.