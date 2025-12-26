Tokayev Calls for Enhanced Investment Attraction Measures, Reviews Economic Diversification Progress

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Dec. 26 to review the preliminary results of Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development in 2025 and assess progress on the implementation of presidential economic reforms, reported the Akorda press service.

Bektenov reported that more than 70% of GDP growth in 2025 was driven by non-resource sectors, including industry, trade, and transport, reflecting the government’s diversification efforts.

From January to November, transport services grew by 20.3%, construction by 14.7%, trade by 8.8%, agriculture by 6.1%, and manufacturing by 5.9%. Investments in fixed capital reached 18.5 trillion tenge (approximately US$40 billion), while private investment increased by 9.8%.

Tokayev was also briefed on the implementation of the joint action program of the government, National Bank, and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market for 2026–2028. The program prioritizes linking GDP growth with rising real household incomes and improving living standards, with a strong focus on reducing inflation.

During the meeting, Bektenov reported the completion of modernization work at five external border checkpoints in December, the launch of a national registry of Kazakh producers, and the adoption of the unified small business support program Isker Aimaq. He also noted the stable passage of the heating season and the early financing of the 2026 sowing campaign to support agricultural output, processing, and exports.

Following the briefing, President Tokayev instructed the government to continue ensuring stable economic development, strengthen efforts to attract investment, support entrepreneurship, and accelerate the modernization of engineering and transport infrastructure in the interests of citizens.