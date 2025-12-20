Teen Falconer in Kazakhstan Preserves Ancient Hunting Arts

ASTANA — In eastern Kazakhstan, 15-year-old Aizere Markskyzy is continuing a centuries-old tradition of falconry, working with golden eagles and Kazakh tazy dogs as part of her family’s heritage. Raised in a lineage of hunters, she is already competing, training animals and planning how to preserve national hunting arts for future generations.

She lives in the village of Bozanbai, in the Ulan district of the East Kazakhstan Region, where saiatchylyk, traditional Kazakh hunting with birds of prey, remains a living practice rather than a historical reenactment.

Growing up with golden eagles

In Kazakh culture, berkutchi are hunters who train golden eagles to hunt game. The practice is recognized as part of Kazakhstan’s intangible cultural heritage and requires years of training, discipline and daily care.

Markskyzy said her path into falconry was not defined by a single moment but by constant exposure from an early age.

“I was surrounded by this world from early childhood. From the age of eight, my father has taken me with him whenever he worked with eagles. I saw that this was not just about keeping a bird. It was about taking responsibility for a living creature,” said Markskyzy.

She explained that falconry taught her to observe subtle signals rather than seek spectacle.

“I watched how my father understood the eagle’s mood by its eyes, its behavior, and the way it reacted to his voice. I gradually realized that falconry is not about show. It is about patience and respect,” she said.

Hunting with birds runs through her family on both sides. She noted that her father first trained an eagle at the age of 14 while living in Mongolia.

“So for me, this was not a choice. It is a natural continuation of what I grew up with. It is not just an interest, but our family heritage,” said Markskyzy.

First competition and trust with a bird

Markskyzy recalled that her first independent experience with an eagle came when she decided to compete in national sports events. Her father entrusted her with his own bird and focused not on technique alone, but on restraint.

“He taught me the most important things: not to rush, not to pressure the bird, and to listen to it. We prepared for only two or three days, but even in that time the eagle began to recognize my voice. When the eagle flew to my hand, I felt very strong emotions. It was not even about winning. It was absolute trust. The feeling that a real bond appears between a person and a bird,” said Markskyzy.

“When a bird accepts you, it is forever. After that, I had no doubts that I wanted to go further in this art,” she added.

Daily responsibility at a young age

Today, Markskyzy works with three golden eagles – Aqiyq, Champion and Qandykoz – each with a distinct temperament. She has already placed at the regional championship in East Kazakhstan with Qandyqoz.

She explained that while competition results matter, the process of training and daily care matters more. In addition to her main birds, she has raised other eagles from a young age, gaining firsthand experience of long-term responsibility.

According to Markskyzy, falconry leaves no room for neglect. Eagle care requires strict attention to diet, weight and seasonal cycles. She described how working weight differs between winter and summer, and how birds undergo molting, a natural feather-renewal period from late spring to autumn, during which hunting stops, and care becomes especially delicate.

“This period requires especially careful handling. If you make a mistake, the bird feels it immediately,” she said.

Hunting dogs as part of the same system

Apart from eagles, Markskyzy also raises Kazakh tazy, a traditional steppe hunting dog known for speed, endurance and silent pursuit, often working alongside birds of prey.

“Tazy are a continuation of the same hunting culture. Our dogs are Zholaman, Kokserек, Kokzhal, Bazaraly and Kokkutan. In 2024, I showed Bazaraly at competitions. When they work together with an eagle, you understand how thoughtful and harmonious this system is. It was formed over centuries,” she said.

Addressing the belief that tazy dogs are difficult to maintain, she explained that the key challenge lies in discipline and care.

“They have their own characteristics, and you have to be very attentive. The most important thing is that they must not be hungry. A hungry dog can become aggressive, even toward its own pack,” she said.

She noted that the optimal weight for them is 7-10 kilograms and that trust is just as important as training.

“I raise them from childhood and teach them to obey, but I also try to build trust. For me, they are not just hunting dogs. They are real friends,” said Markskyzy.

Hunting, festivals and future plans

Markskyzy said most hunting trips take place in early winter, after the first snowfall, a period traditionally considered ideal for tracking game.

“Last year, we were able to take a fox during the hunt. When you ride on horseback, hold an eagle on your arm, and the tazy run nearby, it is a very powerful feeling. It gives inner peace and makes you look at life differently,” she said.

At the Shygys Salburyny international festival on Oct. 8-11, Markskyzy announced plans to create an ethno-village, or ethnographic camp, to demonstrate that falconry is not a museum relic.

“We wanted to show that national art is not something distant or forgotten. It is a living tradition. Not the past, but part of the present and the future,” she said.

Her long-term goal is to study tourism and establish a large cultural center in eastern Kazakhstan. She hopes to create a professional ethnocomplex with a falconry school and tourist routes, offering hands-on exposure rather than textbook knowledge.

“I want people to experience national art in real life. And of course, I want to study well and enter university on a grant. It is important for me to live up to my parents’ expectations.”

“Not a hobby, but a way of life”

Aizere comes from a large family, which she said has played a key role in shaping her character and approach to falconry.

“There are seven of us – three girls and four boys – and I am the middle child. I think growing up in a big family taught me responsibility and how to connect with different people. We all love horses, nature and being active. That helps a lot, both in falconry and in life. When you are not alone, it is always easier to move forward,” she said.

She also emphasized the role of falconry in shaping her character.

“It taught me patience, responsibility and inner discipline. The eagle teaches sincerity and respect. The tazy teaches loyalty and purity. For me, this is not a hobby. It is what shapes who I am and how I see life,” said Markskyzy.

