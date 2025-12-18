Tajikistan’s Population Surges to 10.7 Million

ASTANA – Tajikistan’s population increased by 26% over the past decade, reaching 10.7 million people, said Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in his annual address to parliament on Dec. 16, according to Kazinform news agency.

Rahmon outlined the results of two short-term national programs implemented over the past 10 years as part of the country’s National Development Strategy through 2030, aimed at improving living standards and quality of life.

During the period, gross domestic product grew 3.4-fold, while the national economy expanded at an average annual rate of 7.6%. GDP per capita rose 2.7 times, from 6,000 somoni to 16,100 somoni ($653 to $1,752), and the poverty rate declined to 19%.

“Tajikistan’s population increased from 8.5 million in 2015 to 10.7 million in 2025, a growth of 26%. Life expectancy has also risen from 70 to 77 years,” Rahmon said.

He added that the government aims to double GDP and reduce poverty to 10% over the next five years.