President Tokayev to Pay Official Visit to Japan This Week

By Staff report in International on 15 December 2025

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Japan on Dec. 18-20, according to the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

During the visit, Tokayev will hold high-level meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and will engage with representatives of Japan’s business community to discuss prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation.

President Tokayev will also participate in the Central Asia–Japan Summit, a key platform for strengthening regional dialogue and fostering strategic partnerships between Japan and Central Asian countries.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »