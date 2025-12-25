President Tokayev: Kazakhstan Secures Over $70 Billion in Commercial Agreements in 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan has signed more than $70 billion in commercial agreements following international meetings this year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a Dec. 25 visit to the Zhambyl Region, where he met with members of the public.

“These agreements are enabling the launch of modern enterprises and the creation of high-quality jobs,” Tokayev said.

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev said Kazakhstan continues to prioritize friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation with neighboring countries and all interested states. He stressed that the country’s strategic objectives remain unchanged.

“Our goals and priorities are clear: strengthening national sovereignty and addressing the tasks that ensure security and dynamic socio-economic development. Every summit, every high-level meeting, and every business forum contributes to enhancing Kazakhstan’s international standing and economic potential,” Tokayev said.

He noted that global competition for investment is intensifying, and Kazakhstan cannot afford to lag behind. While the country remains the largest economy in Central Asia and the South Caucasus, he said the government has been tasked with ensuring qualitative economic growth.

“In these challenging, indeed, extraordinary conditions, the government and the National Bank must pursue a coordinated, pragmatic policy, free from excessive academic rigidity or overcaution,” he said.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s regional role, Tokayev said the country accounts for more than 60% of all investment attracted to Central Asia. He pointed to the growing relevance of the Central Asia Plus format, under which regional states this year held joint negotiations with the European Union, Italy, China, Russia, the United States, and Japan.

According to Tokayev, foreign investment is bringing not only capital but also advanced technologies and expertise. Joint research and technology centers are being established, branches of foreign universities are opening, and Kazakh products and businesses face no closed borders or jurisdictions.

“Thanks to this, Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of modernization. We will not deviate from this path, though much work still lies ahead,” he said.

During the visit, Tokayev toured several industrial and social facilities in the Zhambyl Region, reviewed the implementation of investment projects across multiple sectors of the economy, and met with regional public representatives.