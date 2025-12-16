President Congratulates Nation on Independence Day

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day on Dec. 16, emphasizing that the holiday reflects the nation’s voluntary and definitive choice in favor of a sovereign path of development.

“Independence is above all. Remaining firmly committed to this principle is our historical responsibility to past and future generations,” he said.

Kazakhstan has achieved progress in strengthening its independence due to unity, mutual support, constructive labor, and social stability. He pointed out that the world is rapidly changing, entering a new historical era marked by complex challenges as well as emerging opportunities.

Tokayev called on citizens to look ahead with optimism and hope. He noted that, as a young and progressive nation, Kazakhstan must consolidate its efforts and continue working to enhance the country’s competitiveness and international standing, with the goal of transforming it into a prosperous state.

“I am confident that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead us to success. By steadfastly adhering to a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan. I wish you all happiness, prosperity, and success. May our cherished Independence be everlasting” said Tokayev.