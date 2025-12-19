News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Mobility Innovation, Academic Diplomacy, Interethnic Unity and More

ALMATY – The Astana Times has selected key articles from international media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest features Kazakhstan’s push into next-generation air mobility with plans for the country’s first vertiport network, growing academic cooperation with China, the nation’s expanding role in global AI development, and renewed attention to Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic harmony.

Kazakhstan and Japan: A partnership built on trust in the nuclear energy future

International Business Times published an article on Dec 16. by Meirzhan Yussupov, the CEO of Kazatomprom, arguing for closer cooperation in the energy sector between Kazakhstan and Japan.

The article points out that as the world’s largest producer of natural uranium, Kazatomprom has worked closely with Japanese energy companies for nearly two decades.

“Kazakhstan provides something increasingly important: a stable and predictable environment for long-term planning. Kazatomprom operates under transparent commercial principles and maintains a long-term approach to production planning. This gives utilities the certainty they need to plan decades ahead – a critical requirement for reactor operators and regulators,” according to the author.

The article mentions the upcoming C5+1 Summit in Tokyo, stating that this presents an opportunity to further deepen the relationship and identify new areas for collaboration.

“Whether through potential future supply agreements, collaborative research on advanced technologies, or deeper dialogue between our energy sectors, our two countries can help ensure that nuclear power remains a reliable pillar of energy security. There remains enormous potential, with several avenues for cooperation that could serve the best interests of both nations,” Meirzhan Yussupov concludes.

UrbanV, Alatau advance air group to design Kazakhstan’s first vertiport network

International Airport Review news agency published an article on Dec. 18 on the launch of a partnership between UrbanV and Alatau Advance Air Group to design Kazakhstan’s first vertiport network, signalling a major step in the country’s ambition to introduce Advanced Air Mobility solutions.

According to the coverage, the collaboration will focus on creating the infrastructure required for future electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, beginning with the Smart City of Alatau and the wider Almaty metropolitan region.

The partners plan to analyze regional demand, evaluate potential routes, consider airspace requirements, and develop operational concepts suitable for Kazakhstan’s rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem. Their first project will be the development of a dedicated Test Centre in Alatau City, which will host early demonstration flights and support testing of eVTOL technologies.

Academic exchanges take center stage in strengthening Kazakhstan-China relations

China’s Global Times published an interview on Dec. 4 with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to China, Shakhrat Nuryshev, who highlighted the critical role academic and scientific cooperation now plays in the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Nuryshev noted that Kazakhstan has significantly increased investment in education and science and has welcomed new branches of leading Chinese universities, deepening links between students and researchers.

He emphasized that this academic openness reflects Kazakhstan’s long-standing function as a bridge between civilizations and is now manifested through joint programs, shared research, and institutional partnerships. The ambassador also pointed out that Kazakhstan hosts more Luban Workshops than any other country, giving young people access to advanced Chinese technologies and practical engineering training.

Kazakhstan shifts from pipelines to processors in digital transformation strategy

The Times of Central Asia reported on Dec. 16 that Kazakhstan is redefining its international profile by shifting from its traditional role as a transit route for hydrocarbons to becoming a regional leader in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

The article details a $2 billion initiative supported by Nvidia that includes the construction of a national supercomputer with approximately two exaflops of capacity, along with the establishment of a large-scale data center campus designed to support commercial and public-sector computing needs. As part of this strategy, Kazakhstan is also creating a sovereign AI hub that will enable national language model development and ensure sensitive government data remains on domestic infrastructure.

According to the report, Kazakhstan views advanced computing not as a technology upgrade but as a new pillar of national development. Government policy increasingly emphasizes digital infrastructure, specialized training programs, and stronger regulatory cooperation with Western partners.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito meets President Tokayev in Tokyo

Japan’s Jiji Press reported on Dec. 18 that Emperor Naruhito held a formal meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Their discussion focused largely on shared environmental and water-related concerns. Emperor Naruhito expressed sympathy regarding the significant flooding Kazakhstan experienced last year and voiced concern about the declining water levels of the Caspian Sea.

President Tokayev informed Naruhito that Kazakhstan is appealing to the United Nations for a comprehensive international approach to addressing water challenges, emphasizing that coordinated global action will be necessary.

The cordial exchanges underscored the long-standing friendship between Japan and Kazakhstan and highlighted environmental cooperation as a growing area of mutual interest.

Kazakhstan’s interethnic harmony in interview with Uzbek ethnocultural center leader

News Azerbaijan analytical news portal published an extensive interview on Dec. 18 with Sherzod Pulatov, Chairman of the Uzbek Ethnocultural Center in Astana and a prominent member of several national advisory councils. In the interview, Pulatov emphasized that Kazakhstan has become a true home for all ethnic communities, crediting the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan for creating a stable and inclusive environment that promotes dialogue, preserves cultural heritage, and prevents conflicts.

Pulatov underscored that Kazakhstan’s approach to interethnic relations is not symbolic but rooted in daily institutional engagement, legal guarantees, and a shared sense of belonging strengthened through community initiatives.

“Kazakhstan offers not only the opportunity to maintain one’s identity but also the responsibility to contribute to the country’s collective future. It is this combination of openness, fairness, and mutual respect that makes Kazakhstan a true home for all its citizens,” the article reads.

