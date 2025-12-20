New Year’s Table to Cost Kazakh Families Around US$ 136

ASTANA – The cost of a standard festive grocery basket in Kazakhstan will amount to roughly 70,000 tenge (US$136) by the end of 2025. This is an increase of around 2,000 tenge (US$4) compared to last year, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Trade and Integration. The figures were announced during a government briefing on Dec. 17 by Yernur Zhautikbayev, chairman of the ministry’s trade committee.

“If we take 37 basic food items typically purchased for a New Year’s basket, including two hot dishes such as chicken and meat, the total now comes to around 70,000 tenge. Some products have become cheaper, while others have risen slightly in price, but overall this is the current trend,” Zhautikbayev said.

To curb seasonal price hikes, the government plans to expand the list of socially important food products subject to price regulation from 19 to 31 items. The measures, aimed at preventing speculative price increases, will remain in effect until the end of next year.

As the holidays approach, attention is also turning to the cost of New Year’s corporate celebrations, which vary widely across the country.

According to Kazinform, Almaty remains the most expensive city for corporate banquets. Entry-level options at budget venues start at around 30,000 tenge (US$58) per person, while average offers reach 50,000 tenge (US$97). Premium events can cost 100,000 tenge (US$195) or more, with upscale corporate celebrations often ranging from 120,000 to 150,000 tenge (US$234-$292) per guest.

Prices are somewhat lower in Astana and Karagandy. In the capital, limited budget options range from 20,000 to 35,000 tenge (US$39-$68), though most venues charge 50,000 to 70,000 tenge (US$97-$136), often including beverages and alcohol. Many companies in Astana partially or fully cover the cost for employees, reducing individual expenses or making events free. In Karaganda, prices typically range from 20,000 to 50,000 tenge (US$39-$97), usually excluding drinks.

In Shymkent and Zhezkazgan, average corporate costs are around 30,000 tenge (US$58). In Shymkent, prices range from 13,000 to 17,000 tenge (US$25-$33) for basic packages to 100,000 tenge (US$195) for premium events, with most offers falling between 20,000 and 45,000 tenge (US$39-$88).

In Kostanai, corporate celebrations generally cost 24,000 to 30,000 tenge (US$47-$58), though premium options exceed 70,000 tenge ($136). In Kyzylorda, Konayev and Turkistan, prices average around 25,000 tenge (US$49), with Turkestan offering the widest range – from 7,000 to 35,000 tenge (US$14-$68), and premium events reaching 70,000 tenge (US$136).

In eastern Kazakhstan’s Ust-Kamenogorsk, prices range from 14,000 to 33,000 tenge (US$27-$64). In Atyrau, budget banquets start at 18,000 tenge (US$35) and rise to 27,000 tenge (US$52), with higher-priced packages typically including drinks.

More affordable options are available in cities such as Aktobe, Taldykorgan, Taraz and Pavlodar, where average prices hover around 20,000 tenge (US$39).

The lowest prices in 2025 were reported in Semei, where New Year’s corporate celebrations range from 10,000 to 22,000 tenge (US$19-$43) per person.