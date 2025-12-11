Mid-December Highlights: Live Performances, Historical Exhibitions, and More

ASTANA – The upcoming weekend will be extended in celebration of Independence Day on Dec. 16, marking 34 years since Kazakhstan’s Supreme Council declared the country’s independence and sovereignty. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a line-up of events perfect for celebrating with family and friends – attend cultural programs in city centers, explore historical exhibitions, or enjoy special activities designed to bring warmth and joy to your weekend.

Astana

“The Legacy of Abai – the Wisdom of the People” exhibition, Nov. 20 – Dec. 19

A cultural exhibition dedicated to the legacy of Abai Kunanbayev — poet, philosopher, and reformer. Through rare artifacts, manuscripts, and multimedia displays, the exhibition explores Abai’s enduring influence on Kazakh identity, ethics, and national thought.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Imprint of Civilization: Selected Artwares of Ancient China,” Oct. 22 – Jan. 25

This is an immersive exhibition exploring traces of ancient worlds and their timeless influence. Through artifacts, textures, and visual stories, visitors step into centuries of human creativity and heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Saiygulik” performance, Dec. 15 – 16

“Saiygulik,” which means “racehorse” in Kazakh, is a poignant stage production that portrays endurance, courage, and the core values of Kazakh culture through heartfelt performances and music.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2 Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Abay-Togzhan” performance, Dec. 16

A poetic solo performance inspired by the life and inner world of Abai Kunanbayuly — a key figure in Kazakh literature and thought. Through powerful monologue, the play delves into themes of identity, memory, love, and loneliness, reflecting the timeless questions that shaped Abai’s legacy.

Venue: Astana Musical Theater; 47 B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Etnografiya 2,” Dec. 12 – 31

A rich multimedia exploration of Kazakh identity and traditions, this exhibition at the Ethnography Hall offers an evocative journey through heritage and modern interpretation.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Starlight Gala Evening, Dec. 13

Evening program bursting with movement, music, and holiday sparkle. Dancers, vocalists, and performers create a flow of bright moments on stage, drawing audiences into festive rhythm.

Venue: Congress Center; 12 Geydar Aliyev Street. Tickets are available here.

Live concert by Folk Band Forelsket , Dec. 13

Intimate acoustic concert with warm vocals, gentle melodies, and rich sounds. Cozy, relaxed atmosphere lets audience enjoy heartfelt performances that mix modern music with folk traditions, creating a captivating and immersive experience.

Venue: Garage music bar; 6 Alexander Kravtsov Street. Tickets are available here.

“In the Rhythm of Dance” concert, Dec. 14

Concert featuring timeless dance songs from past and present, performed by Forte Trio. Audiences can enjoy lively melodies, rich harmonies, and energetic renditions that bring classics to life in a festive, joyful atmosphere.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Concert Dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan, Dec. 13

A celebratory evening honoring one of the country’s most significant dates. Audiences can expect powerful vocal performances, orchestral works, and a program that highlights both national spirit and classical artistry. A meaningful musical event marking the holiday with dignity and warmth.

Venue: Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kulager” soundrama, Dec. 16

This performance embodies the essence of the Kazakh spirit – powerful, free, and filled with emotion. Through music and movement, it conveys the pride, rhythm, and soul of the steppe, celebrating the strength and beauty of national culture.

Venue: 38 Abylaikhan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Cinderella” ballet, Dec. 13

The “Cinderella” ballet brings Charles Perrault’s timeless tale to life, following a poor girl whose magical transformation leads to a royal ball and true love. Like pumpkins turning into coaches and mice into horses, enchanting moments are brought to life with stunning choreography.

Full of vibrant dance and heartfelt emotion, the performance beautifully captures the romance and triumph over hardship, offering a magical experience long after the final bow.

Venue: Palace of Schoolchildren; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

An Evening of Tchaikovsky Quartets, Dec. 14

A cozy chamber evening filled with expressive string interplay, soft lyrical lines, and the elegance of classic ensemble music. Perfect for listeners who enjoy intimate settings, warm acoustics and performances that reveal depth through subtlety.

Venue: Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Poetry Night, Dec. 14

A cozy literary gathering set in the atmospheric space of La Boheme. The evening blends expressive readings, thoughtful texts, and a theatrical mood, creating a welcoming setting for poetry lovers and those who enjoy artistic conversations.

Venue: La Boheme Theater; 43 Ualikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, Dec. 13 – 14

Step into a magical world with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” This enchanting ballet brings to life the beloved story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their journey through a fantastical land of sugar plums, snowflakes, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless holiday classic — a performance filled with beauty, magic, and joy.

Venue: Concordia Theater; 151 Bogenbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.