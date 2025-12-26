Kyrgyz Republic Opens First Solar Power Plant

ASTANA – The Kyrgyz Republic commissioned its first solar power plant in the Kemin district of the Chui Region on Dec. 24, with President Sadyr Japarov attending the launch ceremony, according to the president’s press service.

The 100-megawatt facility is expected to generate around 210 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 120,000 tons.

Japarov noted that the project marks a key step toward strengthening the country’s energy independence and expanding renewable energy capacity.

“Without the active development of renewable energy sources, it is impossible to ensure a stable electricity supply for the population and the economy,” he said.

Total investment in the project reached $56 million, making it one of the country’s largest solar energy investments to date.

According to Japarov, the project reflects growing interest from foreign investors in the renewable energy sector and supports diversification of the national energy mix.

“The plant’s annual output will be sufficient to meet the electricity needs of one district and will not place additional strain on existing power infrastructure. It is expected to contribute to higher tax revenues, create jobs and support the socioeconomic development of the region,” he said.