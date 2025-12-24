KazTransOil Boosts European Cooperation to Secure Oil Transit to Germany

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s oil pipeline operator KazTransOil has expanded cooperation with European partners to ensure stable transit of Kazakh oil to Germany, following the signing of a new cooperation agreement with Poland’s pipeline operator PERN in Warsaw on Dec. 23, the company reported.

The agreement regulates procedures for the reception and delivery of oil at the Adamowa Zastava transfer point in Poland. It sets out rules governing operational interaction between the two companies, including technical procedures, documentation requirements, and the allocation of functions and responsibilities between the parties.

According to KazTransOil, the partnership with PERN plays a strategic role in securing stable and uninterrupted transit of Kazakh oil to the German market. The agreement is expected to strengthen coordination among pipeline operators across the entire transportation route, from Kazakhstan through European transit countries.

The company emphasized that the new arrangement will help build a more efficient and predictable transit system, supporting Kazakhstan’s long-term export strategy amid shifting energy flows in Europe.