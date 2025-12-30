KazNU Scientist Proves Chicory’s Powerful Antidiabetic Potential

ASTANA — A young scientist from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) in Almaty has scientifically proven the antidiabetic properties of chicory, opening new prospects for plant-based health products in Kazakhstan.

Ayzhamal Baiseitova, a senior lecturer at KazNU, conducted a comprehensive study on chicory and demonstrated that its bioactive compounds effectively reduce blood sugar levels and help regulate metabolic processes. Her research also revealed potent antioxidant and antistress effects, highlighting the plant’s potential to enhance the body’s resilience and overall health.

As part of the research project, two scientific articles have been published in international scientific journals, reported the Ministry of Science and Higher Education on Dec. 29.

“Our goal is to develop biologically active supplements to help combat diseases that are commonly encountered in the human body, using medicinal plants. So far, its antidiabetic and antistress activity has been identified, and we plan to explore its effects on viruses and bacteria, including influenza,” Baiseitova said.

KazNU scientists have received a patent for this innovative project. In the future, chicory-based products will be produced as dietary supplements and medicinal teas and introduced to the domestic market.

Baiseitova teaches at the faculty of chemistry and chemical technology at Al-Farabi KazNU and also works at the university’s medicinal plant research center. She obtained her master’s and PhD degrees at Gyeongsang National University in South Korea.