KazMunayGas Refineries Reach Record Oil Processing and Fuel Output in 2025

ALMATY — Refineries operated by KazMunayGas (KMG) have reached historic highs in oil processing and production of petroleum products, driven by higher operational efficiency and modernization efforts, Chairman of the Management Board Askhat Khassenov said during a working meeting on Dec. 19 in Shymkent.

Summing up preliminary results for 2025 and outlining plans through 2030, Khassenov noted that KMG’s refineries processed 16.6 million tons of oil in the January-November 2025 period, marking the highest level in the company’s history.

“Over the past 11 months, our plants have reached a historic maximum in oil processing. Thanks to the coordinated work of refinery teams, we not only increased volumes but also significantly boosted the output of light petroleum products, fully supplying the domestic market with fuel,” Khassenov said.

According to KMG estimates, total oil processing is expected to reach 18.16 million tons in 2025, up from 17.45 million tons in 2024. Diesel production is forecast at a record 6.1 million tons, up 800,000 tons year-on-year, while gasoline output is set to rise by 400,000 tons. These increases helped prevent fuel shortages on the domestic market.

The production of light petroleum products is expected to reach 13.6 million tons by the end of 2025, up 1.2 million tons from the previous year. The overall yield of light products across the KMG group is projected at 78%, while oil refining depth is expected to reach 90%, reflecting gains in operational efficiency.

Khassenov highlighted the performance of individual refineries, noting that PetroKazakhstan Oil Products is expected to process 6.23 million tons of oil in 2025, with a light-product yield of 81.5%. The Atyrau Refinery is forecast to process 5.47 million tons, with a light product yield of 77%, while the Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant plans to process 5.76 million tons, with a projected yield of 74%, following early completion of scheduled maintenance.

The meeting also reviewed progress in petrochemicals. Production at the Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries polypropylene complex reached 336,800 tons in the January-November 2025 period, surpassing total output for all of 2024. As a result, Kazakhstan’s dependence on polypropylene imports has fallen sharply, with domestic producers now covering more than 70% of internal demand.

Concluding the meeting, Khassenov instructed KMG enterprises to ensure stable operations and accelerate the implementation of strategic investment projects to strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy security and industrial capacity.