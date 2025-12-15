Kazakhstan’s SME Sector Reaches New Economic Milestones

ALMATY – Supporting small and medium-sized businesses remains one of Kazakhstan’s top priorities. As a result of sustained policy measures, Kazakhstan has seen consistent growth in the SME sector and its role in the national economy.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, one in five Kazakh citizens now works in business, and the share of gross value added generated by SMEs has reached 39.8%, bringing the sector close to the 40% threshold.

Medium-sized enterprises are also strengthening their economic presence. In the second quarter of 2025, the share of gross value added from medium businesses rose to 7.9%, surpassing last year’s level, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Dec. 15.

Throughout 2022–2024, the segment maintained steady performance with gross value added of 6.7–6.9%, and the number of enterprises remaining stable at over 3,000.

Micro and small enterprises account for 99.9% of all registered businesses, forming what officials describe as the “living fabric” of the economy. They employ more than 4.4 million people, or 45.5% of the economically active population, with employment in the sector increasing by 3.9% over the past year.

Expanding tools and improving regulation

The government continues to expand business support mechanisms. A consolidated registry of 117 support instruments now helps entrepreneurs modernize production, adopt new technologies, expand exports and secure financing. The national digital service baqylauda.qoldau.kz has become a universal access point for these tools, used by more than 222,000 entrepreneurs, underscoring both demand and accessibility.

Kazakhstan is also implementing a comprehensive policy aimed at leveling the playing field, stimulating consolidation and strengthening medium-sized enterprises. A new registry of mandatory requirements has digitized and systematized all regulatory obligations, making compliance more transparent and predictable for business owners.

Key reforms include the revision of qualification requirements, streamlining of permits, and the obligation for large companies to sign long-term contracts with SME. These measures are expected to guarantee stable markets and new opportunities for small and medium suppliers. The new Tax Code reduces the number of special tax regimes from seven to three, limiting artificial business fragmentation and incentivizing firms to scale.

Strengthening medium-sized enterprises with EBRD support

To boost mid-sized companies, the Ministry of National Economy and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are preparing tailored development plans aimed at doubling or tripling production capacity.

Diagnostic assessments of enterprises, including evaluations of investment potential, are already underway. Work has begun with 20 companies, and by 2030 the program will include at least 70, forming a strong cohort of high-productivity firms.

Enhancing access to finance

Kazakhstan is also rewriting business regulation, removing outdated requirements and reforming state oversight. As a result, the overall regulatory environment is becoming more predictable and business-friendly.

One of the key financial tools launched in 2024, the Orleu concessional financing program, has already supported over 1,700 projects worth 482 billion tenge (approximately US$936.5 million). Two new guarantee funds established within the Damu Fund have further expanded access to financing as the first fund provides guarantees through a portfolio method for bank loans of up to 7 billion tenge (US$13.6 million) and has already supported 2,384 projects worth 417.7 billion tenge (US$811.6 million), issuing guarantees totaling 229.9 billion tenge (US$446.5 million).

The second fund focuses on large investment and infrastructure projects and has already implemented its first major project valued at 7.1 billion tenge (US$ 13.8 million), with additional projects under preparation. Future policy will prioritize more targeted and sector-based support tailored to regional needs to unlock growth potential across all business segments.

Kazakhstan’s support ecosystem now spans the entire business lifecycle from early ideas to large-scale expansion. The broader SME reforms demonstrates increasing business confidence and signals that Kazakhstan’s entrepreneurial environment is becoming more dynamic and resilient.