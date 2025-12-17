Kazakhstan’s Digital Impact Grows as TikTok Trends Reach Global Audiences

ALMATY – Kazakhstan became one of TikTok’s standout phenomena in 2025, inspiring creators from Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, the United States and beyond. Users worldwide launched a dedicated trend celebrating Kazakhstan, followed by performances of Kazakh songs.

Creators chose an eclectic mix of music from pop hits by Kairat Nurtas, Sadraddin, Kairat Baekenov, and Format, to the technically demanding vocals of Dimash Qudaibergen. Some users even filmed under traditional Kazakh instrumental melodies, giving the trend a uniquely national character, reported the social media’s press service on Dec. 12.

A growing digital celebration of Kazakh culture

For the third consecutive year, TikTok hosted the large-scale online festival #Nauryz2025, bringing together users across Kazakhstan to share cultural heritage and family traditions. In just two weeks, users produced more than 25,000 videos, bringing the total number of Nauryz-themed posts to nearly 180,000 over three years.

The initiative drew support from a record number of partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Kazakh Tourism, Visit Shymkent, Almaty Tourism Bureau, and Astana Tourism Development Center.

Enhancing digital safety and well-being

Throughout 2025, TikTok expanded its user safety and digital well-being tools. The platform updated and simplified its Community Guidelines, strengthened protections for teenagers, and introduced new features encouraging healthier digital habits. A dedicated “Time and Well-Being” section was launched, offering affirmations, calming sounds, and breathing practices.

The platform also improved tools for creators, including comment management and LIVE content controls, pre-publication review, and updated messaging features. Notably, TikTok launched the first Kazakh-language digital literacy project, developed in partnership with popular creators and Astana Hub.

Growing demand for educational content

TikTok continued its initiative to encourage teachers to share knowledge through short videos. Over four years, educators have produced more than 90,000 educational videos. The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

A new driver of Kazakhstan’s digital economy

In 2025, TikTok and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken released the first analytical study on the platform’s impact on small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Kazakhstan. According to the findings, one in eight entrepreneurs who use TikTok weekly earns more than half of their revenue through the platform.

SMEs generated an estimated 219 billion tenge (approximately US$425.4 million) through TikTok in 2024. TikTok’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s GDP is estimated at 0.16–0.32%, and up to 1.13% when including the full economic ripple effect across supply chains.

These results highlight TikTok’s growing role not only as a creative space but also as a significant engine for digital entrepreneurship and economic development.

“This year clearly demonstrated the power of creative and educational content – content that helps spread knowledge, preserve cultural heritage and build a positive digital environment,” said Head of Operations for TikTok in Eastern Europe and Central Asia Melis Çaglar.