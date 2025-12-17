Kazakhstan Strengthens Grain Export Logistics Amid Record Harvest and Rising Stocks

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s grain exporters are encouraged to begin shipping new-season wheat before the end of 2025 to qualify for transport reimbursement payments scheduled for early 2026. More than 30 billion tenge (approximately US$60.6 million) will be allocated next year to support grain exporters through the state program aimed at offsetting rising logistics costs.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, exporters should plan shipments in advance, as delivery to subsidized markets can take up to 30 days. One of the key requirements for receiving subsidies in 2026 is the availability of documents confirming that the cargo physically arrived at its destination during that calendar year.

Record harvest

Kazakhstan recorded a historic harvest of grain and oilseeds in 2024. However, limited demand capacity in traditional Central Asian markets created risks of oversupply and drove domestic prices downward. In the fourth quarter of 2024, amid high competition and constrained export opportunities, wheat prices fell noticeably on the domestic market.

To stabilize the situation, the government introduced a transport subsidy program, which significantly expanded export geography and boosted shipment volumes.

Export growth driven by subsidies

Over the January-November 2025 period, Kazakhstan’s rail grain shipments increased sharply across nearly all international directions. Exports to Black Sea ports rose by 150%, shipments to Russian Baltic ports surged by 196%, deliveries to the Baltic states increased by an impressive 799%, exports to Azerbaijan grew by 556%, and shipments to Iran expanded by 197%.

This broadening of export routes helped stabilize domestic grain prices, mitigate dumping risks, and stimulate related sectors of the economy, including logistics, processing, machinery production, and service industries.

Sustained high output and continued state support

Kazakh farmers again harvested a strong crop in 2025, while substantial carry-over stocks remained on the domestic market. Given the positive results of the subsidy program, the government decided to continue supporting exporters and grain producers in 2026.

Total rail shipments reached 12.6 million tons, up 34% year-on-year, with exports accounting for 9.7 million tons. In the September-November 2025 period, shipments totaled 4.4 million tons, an increase of 21%, with exports at 3.4 million tons, up 19%.

By December 2025, wheat prices on the domestic market were recorded at 40–50% higher than in December 2024, despite abundant supply. Transport subsidies, estimated at roughly $40 per ton, are expected to support producers’ financial stability, enhance the competitiveness of Kazakh wheat, and strengthen the country’s presence in markets across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.