Kazakhstan Records Major Gains in Public Health Indicators

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has ranked among the top ten countries worldwide in reducing mortality from noncommunicable diseases. According to the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Europe, the rate fell by 25% by 2025, reported 24.kz news agency on Dec.22.

The Ministry of Health attributed the progress to expanded prevention programs, earlier diagnosis and improved treatment of chronic conditions.

The ministry also reported steady improvements across key public health indicators, including declines in overall and infant mortality and a rise in life expectancy, pointing to greater efficiency in the health care system and improved quality of medical services.

Over the first 10 months of the year, overall mortality decreased by 2.7%, while infant mortality dropped by 18.7% compared with the same period last year.

Increasing life expectancy remains a national priority. According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan leads Central Asia on this indicator, with a life expectancy of 75.4 years in 2024.

Kazakhstan also ranked 60th out of 193 countries in the 2025 United Nations Development Program Human Development Index, improving its position by seven places from the previous year.