Kazakhstan Leads Central Asia in Government AI Readiness, Ranks 60th Globally

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has emerged as the leading country in Central Asia in terms of readiness to adopt and govern artificial intelligence (AI), ranking 60th out of 195 countries in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025 published by Oxford Insights.

The country climbed 16 positions compared to the previous year, when it ranked 76th, marking one of the strongest improvements globally, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development on Dec. 24.

The index assesses how effectively governments are prepared to deploy artificial intelligence across public administration, the economy, and society, while ensuring safe, responsible, and sustainable AI development.

Regionally, Kazakhstan ranked highest among Central Asian states, reinforcing its position as one of the most advanced digital governments. The ranking reflects progress in institutional capacity, regulatory frameworks, and the practical application of AI technologies in the public sector.

Kazakhstan achieved particularly strong results in the Public Sector Adoption category, scoring 73.59 points. According to the report, this performance reflects the widespread use of digital solutions in public services, the maturity of e-government platforms, and the transition toward proactive service delivery for citizens and businesses.

The report also highlights Kazakhstan’s developed digital and telecommunications infrastructure as a key competitive advantage. High internet penetration, national digital platforms, and a well-established ecosystem of electronic government services provide a solid foundation for scaling AI solutions nationwide.

Oxford Insights noted Kazakhstan’s political and administrative readiness for AI adoption, citing strategic policy documents, ongoing regulatory development, and sustained institutional focus on AI.

The 2025 edition of the index applied an updated methodology that places greater emphasis on the government’s role, from strategy and regulation to the real-world implementation of AI in the public sector and the economy.

Looking ahead, the report suggests that Kazakhstan’s next phase of progress will depend on accelerating the commercialization of AI solutions, strengthening the private technology sector and startups, and expanding business access to data and financing tools.