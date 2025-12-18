Kazakhstan, Japan Move to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Dec. 18 at the Prime Minister’s Office to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev thanked Takaichi for the warm reception extended to the Kazakh delegation and described the visit as an important milestone in relations between the two countries.

“Japan has long been a time-tested and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Asia. It is a harmonious and highly developed country that successfully combines centuries-old wisdom and unique traditions with modern innovation. Under your strong and wise leadership, major reforms are being implemented to further strengthen Japan’s role on the international stage,” Tokayev said.

He noted that while Japan is geographically distant, it remains a close and trusted friend of Kazakhstan, with bilateral ties rooted in deep historical connections.

Tokayev recalled that he had visited Japan four times previously in various capacities, but this marked his first visit as President.

He also highlighted the strong institutional foundation of bilateral cooperation, noting that in 2004, together with then-Japanese Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi, they initiated the Central Asia + Japan dialogue format.

“The first foreign ministers’ meeting under the framework was held in Astana. Today, such meetings have become so popular that there are many Central Asia+ formats involving major countries, but Japan is rightfully considered the first initiator and founder of this platform,” Tokayev said.

Takaichi expressed confidence that Tokayev’s official visit would give new momentum to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“I am sincerely pleased to welcome you. Twenty-one years have passed since the first meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia + Japan dialogue format, which was chaired by Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Today, you are participating in the first meeting of heads of state under this framework as President. We view Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Takaichi said.

She added that Japan intends to continue close cooperation with Kazakhstan to further develop bilateral relations.

The talks focused on cooperation in trade and the economy, investment, transport and logistics, energy, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Tokayev and Takaichi signed a joint statement following the meeting, while members of the two delegations signed 14 intergovernmental and interagency agreements.

Other visit highlights

As part of his official visit, Tokayev also met with members of the Japan-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship League, led by Toshiaki Endo.

He praised the league’s work, describing it as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“Our country places special emphasis on expanding comprehensive engagement with Tokyo. Interparliamentary dialogue is developing actively, and contacts at various levels are regular. Trade, economic and investment relations are growing dynamically. Japan is among Kazakhstan’s largest investors. Last year, trade turnover between our countries reached $2 billion, accounting for more than 70% of Japan’s total trade with Central Asian states. Joint projects are being implemented in transport and logistics, energy, agriculture and other sectors,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Tokayev met with Kazakh citizens studying or working in Japan, stressing the importance of learning from the experience of advanced countries.

“I am confident that this visit will give new impetus to relations between our countries. Kazakhstan is entering a new stage of development. This year, our economic growth exceeded 6%, which is a strong result. However, we must not stop there. We face tasks related to reducing inflation and modernizing infrastructure. Kazakhstan must become a digital state in the future. We have ambitious goals ahead,” Tokayev said.