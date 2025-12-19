Kazakhstan, Japan Boost Strategic Ties with Smart City Deal and Technology Partnerships

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Japan elevated their cooperation in digital innovation, smart city development, and high-tech investment during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to on Dec. 18–19, which resulted in a new capital-to-capital partnership agreement and progress on joint projects in biotechnology, AI, and nuclear medicine.

During his visit, Tokayev met on Dec. 18 with Hiroshi Mikitani, founder and CEO of Rakuten Group, one of the world’s leading digital conglomerates. Tokayev praised Rakuten’s role in shaping “one of the most advanced global digital ecosystems,” noting that its experience is invaluable as Kazakhstan enters a new era of technological transformation.

Tokayev welcomed Rakuten’s growing interest in the Kazakh market and encouraged closer cooperation with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development. According to him, Kazakhstan is particularly interested in Rakuten’s biotechnological research aimed at developing innovative cancer treatments, reported the Akorda press service.

Astana and Tokyo sign smart city cooperation agreement

A key moment of the visit was President Tokayev’s meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, during which the sides explored cooperation in digital governance, smart city technologies, artificial intelligence, and sustainable urban development.

Astana mayor (governor) Zhenis Kassymbek and Koike signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at deepening cooperation between the two capitals.

Tokayev emphasized the significant potential for collaboration, especially in integrating AI into municipal management systems. During the meeting, Tokyo officials presented the city’s comprehensive Smart City concept, showcasing advanced solutions designed to improve urban efficiency and quality of life.

New horizons in nuclear medicine and high-tech industry

President Tokayev also met with Shingo Ueno, President of Sumitomo Corporation, one of Japan’s most influential investment groups on Dec. 19. Tokayev said Kazakhstan values Sumitomo as a strategic long-term partner committed to sustainable, responsible business.

Ueno highlighted a major upcoming project with Kazatomprom focused on nuclear medicine. The initiative aims to develop new scientific approaches for producing medical radioisotopes from uranium-processing byproducts, creating advanced diagnostic and treatment tools.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in transportation, logistics, energy, metallurgy, and geological exploration, with both leaders expressing readiness to advance new investment projects.

Tokayev meets Kazakh sumo wrestler as cultural ties deepen

Earlier, Tokayev also met with Yersin Baltagul, Kazakhstan’s celebrated professional sumo wrestler who competes under the ring name Kimbōzan. Tokayev highlighted that “the people of Kazakhstan take great pride” in Baltagul’s achievements, noting his decade of successful international performance since completing his studies in Japan.

President Tokayev highlighted that during his earlier audience with Emperor Naruhito, the two also discussed Baltagul’s accomplishments as a symbol of Kazakh–Japanese cultural bridges.