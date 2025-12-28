Kazakhstan Digitizes Cultural Heritage Through New E-Museum Platform

ASTANA – Kazakhstan unveiled the E-museum digital portal at the National Museum of Kazakhstan on Dec. 24, marking a step toward creating a unified online space for museums nationwide, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The E-museum portal consolidates museum collections nationwide into a single digital platform, providing scholarly descriptions of cultural artifacts and promoting their presentation on the international cultural stage. The platform also supports cooperation with foreign museums, research centers and cultural institutions.

In 2023, 33 museums were connected to the system, more than 15,000 museum items were digitized, and 50 three-dimensional models were created. By the end of 2024 and 2025, all state museums had been connected. The platform now integrates 252 museums across the country, includes more than 66,000 digitized items, features 750 3D models and offers 15 virtual tours.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva emphasized that the museum sector plays a special role in preserving historical memory and the country’s cultural identity.

“Preserving national heritage, introducing it into academic circulation and ensuring broad public access are among the key priorities of state cultural policy. Digitalization of the museum sector will contribute to its international recognition and promotion,” Balayeva said.

The project strengthens the capacity of regional museums and expands access to cultural heritage regardless of location. Further development of the platform is expected to enhance Kazakhstan’s cultural profile on the international stage.

The country has more than 280 national and regional museums and museum reserves, housing over 4.5 million exhibits. The country’s museums receive more than 6 million visitors annually.