Kazakhstan Boosts Air Connectivity with New Thailand, Georgia Routes, Plans 100 Extra Holiday Flights

ALMATY — Kazakhstan continues to broaden its international flight network, as the Ministry of Transport announced the launch of new air routes to Thailand and Georgia, alongside plans to operate 100 additional domestic flights during the upcoming holiday season.

Kazakh airline SCAT will begin operating a new direct route between Shymkent and Bangkok from Dec. 15. Flights will run twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737–800 aircraft.

Also beginning Dec. 15, SCAT launched a direct Shymkent–Tbilisi route. These flights operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737–800 aircraft.

Kazakhstan to add 100 extra flights for holiday travel surge

To accommodate the sharp rise in passenger demand during the holiday period, Kazakhstan plans to operate 100 additional flights on key domestic routes. This was announced during a Dc. 16 meeting led by Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev with the leadership of Air Astana, FlyArystan, SCAT, VietJet Qazaqstan, and the airports of Astana and Almaty.

The extra flights will bolster capacity on heavily used routes, including Astana–Almaty, Almaty–Oral, Almaty–Semey, Astana–Turkistan, Astana–Aktobe, Almaty–Aktau, Almaty–Aktobe, and Astana–Shymkent.