Kazakhstan and Brazil Look Beyond Geography to Build Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Brazil emphasized their shared commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and equal international cooperation during a Dec. 8 political consultations, co-chaired by First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Deputy Foreign Minister of Brazil Susan Kleеbank.

During the meeting, Ashikbayev highlighted the strong momentum in political, trade, and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil. He noted that both countries view the agro-industrial sector, product processing, transport and logistics infrastructure, energy, agriculture, civil aviation, and digitalization as promising areas for joint projects.

Local production initiatives and investment in high-tech industries were of particular interest, as they offer additional opportunities to strengthen bilateral partnership, the ministry’s press service reported.

Kleеbank expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its high-level participation in the BRICS and СОР-30 summits. She emphasized that Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country with an embassy in Brazil, demonstrating the country’s strong interest in a long-term partnership. Similarly, the Brazilian Embassy in Astana remains the only Brazilian diplomatic mission in Central Asia, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner and strategic hub for Brazil’s engagement with the region.

Ashikbayev underscored education as an untapped area, offering opportunities for academic exchanges and Portuguese language studies. He also outlined key regional trends, including enhanced connectivity, improved transport and logistics routes, and a focus on sustainable development.

The officials also discussed opportunities to expand humanitarian and educational ties, including university partnerships and joint research projects, as well as tourism prospects.