Kazakh Scientists Develop Ice Cream and Yogurt Made From Camel Milk

ALMATY – Scientists at the food safety research laboratory of the Zhangir Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University have developed innovative dairy products, including ice cream and yogurt made from camel milk, marking a promising advancement in Kazakhstan’s food science sector.

According to laboratory head and PhD in Engineering Sciences Ayan Orazov, the idea emerged two years ago, shortly after he completed his dissertation and joined the university as a young specialist, reported the Kazinform news agency on Dec. 6.

Together with his academic supervisor, Orazov began exploring new product concepts. Orazov later won a “Young Scientist” grant, which enabled him to implement the project.

“Given the high protein content of camel milk, we decided to start with ice cream, as it is a popular treat among children. Our goal is to improve the nutritional quality of food and contribute to better dietary practices. Ice cream made from camel milk provides essential nutrients and is easily digestible. We have already received a patent for the ice cream formula and filed an application for the yogurt recipe,” he said.

Orazov noted that the production process begins by mixing camel milk with sugar, flavorings, and other components according to a specific formulation. After the mixture rests for two to three hours, it is aerated and processed in a freezer machine to produce the final ice cream.

Farms in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions supply camel milk used in the laboratory. Its fat content varies by breed and local feeding conditions, but is comparable to cow’s milk.

Although Kazakhstan produces powdered shubat (fermented camel milk), Orazov noted that the product struggles to gain wider market traction.

“That is why producing multiple types of products from camel milk will be far more beneficial. Our aim is to contribute scientifically to the future industrial production of camel-milk-based ice cream and yogurt,” he said.

The researchers believe that camel milk, traditionally valued in Kazakhstan for its health benefits, has significant untapped potential for the food industry. Their work aims to pave the way for expanded commercial production and new, nutritious dairy alternatives.