Kazakh Parliament Adopts 100 Laws in 2025, Introduces AI Regulation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis has adopted 100 laws this year, including landmark legislation on artificial intelligence, Mazhilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov said while summarizing the year’s results on Dec. 29.

According to Koshanov, 24 laws were initiated by deputies. Parliament also completed work on key national codes, including the Water, Budget, Tax, Construction and Digital codes, following discussions and expert debates, reported Kazinform.

One of the year’s major achievements was the adoption of a standalone Law on Artificial Intelligence, making Kazakhstan the second jurisdiction after the European Union to introduce dedicated AI regulation.

Parliament also focused on social challenges. Measures were introduced to combat gambling addiction, including a ban on advertising betting platforms, while coerced marriage was given a clear legal assessment. To counter telephone fraud, criminal liability was established for so-called droppers, limits were set on the number of SIM cards per person, and fraudulent numbers can now be blocked.

Parliament also took steps to reduce household debt. Socially vulnerable groups were granted loan and microloan deferments of at least three months, and a cooling-off period was introduced for unsecured online loans.

In the social sector, the Keleshek system of state educational capital was launched, and gifted children who win international Olympiads can now receive grants without competition, including through the Bolashak program. Healthcare reforms included a unified healthcare package, expanded cancer screenings, and free hearing aids for people with hearing impairments, regardless of disability status.

Housing regulations were tightened by banning preliminary contracts in shared construction. Additional social guarantees were also introduced for families of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

“The adopted laws create the conditions for development and improving citizens’ well-being,” Koshanov said, adding that Parliament intends to maintain the current legislative pace next year.

In his Sept. 8 address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed holding a national referendum in 2027 on transitioning Kazakhstan to a unicameral parliament, which would abolish the Senate, the legislature’s upper chamber.