Kazakh Foundation Supports Next Generation of Scholars and Intellectuals

ASTANA – For 12 years, Shakhmardan Yessenov Foundation, established by entrepreneur and philanthropist Galimzhan Yessenov, has been working to boost the nation’s intellectual development. From its inception, 2,700 direct and more than 38,000 indirect beneficiaries have participated in the foundation’s programs, which foster personal and professional upskilling for students.

This year, 226 young Kazakh individuals were awarded grants and scholarships by the foundation.

Research opportunities

The cornerstone of the foundation’s initiatives is the research internships program at laboratories around the world. Each year, 10 undergraduate students or young scientists receive the opportunity to complete an internship at a leading research laboratory of their choice worldwide.

The organization prioritizes labs with a strong reputation, research aligned with the winner’s field of study and involvement of world-renowned professors.

Grants cover all essential expenses, including visas, round-trip airfare and living expenses for the duration of the internship.

“After completing such internships, most of our students gain experience, scientific publications, and an enhanced reputation. That’s why they are widely accepted into master’s and doctoral programs, often with full funding,” said Irina Grishchenko, the chief operating officer of the Yessenov foundation.

Beneficiaries specialize in diverse fields, including biosciences, chemistry, physics, maths, IT, healthcare, robotics and other majors. Over the past 12 years, more than 1,700 students have applied for the program, with over 130 of them completing internships in Canada, China, France, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Switzerland, the United States and other countries.

One such participant is 24-year-old Nail Beisekenov, a graduate of Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University, who holds a master’s degree from Niigata University in Japan. He completed an internship at Austin Peay University in the United States this summer.

“I specialize in ecology and conservation biology. During my internship, I developed an online portal on the Google Earth platform to analyze the ecological conditions of an entire state. This concept later evolved into a global climate change monitoring system, with the results published in the Remote Sensing journal,” said Beisekenov.

He is currently pursuing his PhD at Texas A&M University on an environmental project funded by NASA.

The history of the program

The Shakhmardan Yessenov Scholarship, named after the renowned geologist, scientist and statesman who discovered numerous mineral deposits, remains one of the foundation’s most popular initiatives among students.

The most recent competition received over 500 applications nationwide. Overall, 196 young people have received scholarships since the foundation’s establishment.

“Through a participant‑friendly selection process, and with the support of our psychologist‑coach, we choose young people who not only demonstrate strong academic performance but also have a clear commitment to continuing their personal and professional development,” said program manager Aigerym Sultan.

One of this spring’s recipients is 19-year-old Sofia Smirnova from Uralsk, who is studying Power Supply Engineering at the Zhangir Khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian Technical University. She applied for the scholarship to save funds for a future master’s program in China.

Skill development initiatives

A total of 161 students have recently enrolled in the English Language Program for Regional Universities at Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University. Since 2013, this two-year program has also been implemented at four universities in Aktau, Kyzylorda, Karagandy and Petropavl. To date, 1,506 students and teachers have improved their English proficiency through the initiative, guided by certified teachers such as Antony Durrant and Courtney Bailey.

The Yessenov Data Lab (YDL) Summer School for Data Analysts provides intensive training in data science. This year, 15 students completed the program in Almaty, taught by experts including doctor of Computer Science Timur Bakibayev, research engineer Nikita Saxena from Google DeepMind, doctor of maths Kuanysh Abeshev and senior engineer Vladislav Yushchenko from Meta’s London office. Since its launch, 111 individuals have attended the school.

Additionally, 10 students received grants for further education in soft or hard skills through the Yessenov Launch Pad competition held this autumn.

Infrastructural support

The foundation has also invested in educational infrastructure, launching the Shakhmardan Yessenov Auditorium at Almaty-based Satbayev University, the alma mater of geologist and scientist Shakhmardan Yessenov.

Plans have been announced to unveil a monument dedicated to the prominent scholar in Aktau in 2027, surrounded by a newly created public space, to mark his 100th anniversary.

The foundation has supported Kazakhstan’s school team participating in the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO) for several years. This year’s team won seven medals, including gold from Ji’ning, China.

“Summing up the outcomes of 2025, we are pleased to share that we were able to support another 226 talented and ambitious students in developing, exploring and advancing professionally. Since we have stayed in close contact with our winners for many years and followed their achievements, I can confidently say that for many of them, we have become the foundation that truly opened doors to big science and to their chosen professions,” said executive director of the foundation Aiganym Malisheva.