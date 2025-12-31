Japan to Provide $7 Million Grant to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure in Kazakhstan

ALMATY — Japan will provide more than 1.087 billion yen (approximately US$7 million) in grant assistance to support the development of healthcare infrastructure in Kazakhstan’s Abai Region, strengthening bilateral cooperation in medicine and public health.

Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova and Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan Iijima Yasumasa signed the document to implement an intergovernmental agreement on a Japanese grant, the ministry’s press service reported on Dec. 29.

The funding will be directed toward upgrading medical infrastructure at the University Hospital of the Non-Commercial Joint-Stock Company Medical University of Semei. The grant will be used to procure high-tech medical equipment, significantly expanding the hospital’s diagnostic and treatment capacity.

High-tech equipment for regional care

Planned acquisitions include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scanners, as well as advanced endoscopic, resuscitation, and other specialized medical systems. The project is expected to improve access to high-quality, specialized medical care at the regional level.

Health officials noted that the initiative carries particular social and humanitarian significance, as it will also benefit patients suffering from the long-term health consequences of nuclear testing in the Semei region.

The project forms part of Kazakhstan and Japan’s longstanding cooperation in healthcare. In parallel, Japan continues to support Kazakhstan through its grant assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), which aims to strengthen basic healthcare services, improve access to medical care, and reduce regional disparities.

Medical education and workforce development

Cooperation is also expanding in medical education and workforce development. Partnerships are being implemented through programs of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Young Leaders’ Program. Medical University of Semei has also signed cooperation agreements with several leading Japanese universities, including Nagasaki University, Hiroshima University, Oita University, Shimane University, and Kochi University.

Japanese medical technologies in Kazakhstan

Currently, 27 Japanese pharmaceutical products and 445 types of Japanese-made medical devices are registered in Kazakhstan, reflecting strong trust in Japanese medical technologies.

Previous Japanese grants under the GGP program have supported healthcare institutions nationwide.

Future cooperation outlook

Looking ahead, the two sides are considering establishing a Japan–Kazakhstan Medical Hub that integrates clinical research, equipment servicing, JICA educational programs, and artificial intelligence–based telemedicine solutions.

The Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare expressed gratitude to the government of Japan for its continued support. It emphasized Kazakhstan’s openness to expanding cooperation in areas including medical tourism and rehabilitation, organ transplantation and donation, healthcare digitalization, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and the development of high-tech medical clinics modeled on Japanese practices.