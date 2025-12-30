Institutional Change and Digitalization Defined Kazakhstan’s 2025, Says State Counselor Karin

ASTANA — State Counselor Erlan Karin said 2025 became a year of institutional consolidation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reforms in Kazakhstan, summarizing the year in a Dec. 29 post on his Telegram channel.

According to Karin, work continued to systematize domestic policy and shape a unified set of value guidelines. The adoption of a separate document outlining the core principles and directions of this area marked an important step toward improving the effectiveness and targeting of state policy.

Domestic political efforts, he noted, were closely linked to socio-economic transformations. Despite a challenging external environment, Kazakhstan’s economy demonstrated steady growth, while large-scale modernization of social, engineering, and road infrastructure continued. Strengthening law and order, promoting the value of work, and raising the status of skilled and blue-collar professions became key elements of the state agenda.

“This approach lays the foundation for social stability and strengthens public trust in state policy,” Karin wrote.

He also emphasized that 2025 was marked by the formation of a long-term state vector toward large-scale digitalization and the broad adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. Digital transformation, he said, is viewed not as an end in itself, but as a systemic tool to improve economic efficiency, the quality of public services, and the country’s overall competitiveness.

In addition, 2025 signaled the start of a new stage of political reforms. Karin noted that President Tokayev’s initiative to transition to a unicameral parliament reflects a course toward strengthening political institutions and advancing political dialogue.

Summing up the year, Karin wrote that the consistent implementation of the President’s political course is placing Kazakhstan on a new strategic development path. The combination of institutional change, economic growth, and a new public ethic, he concluded, is creating a solid foundation for the country’s continued sustainable progress.