When Finland’s leader Alexander Stubb showed up in Kazakhstan lately, folks figured it would be just another standard meet-and-greet. But things played out differently: the trip actually hinted at change; ties between these nations have grown past basic courtesy into something closer to meaningful teamwork. To Kazakhstan, Finland isn’t only a buddy but also proof that even smaller countries can earn worldwide respect by backing solid systems, informed citizens, while making creativity part of everyday life instead of treating it like some side tech project.

Alexander Stubb talked about what makes Finland strong – clear rules, schools that work well, yet ideas driven by folks, not bosses. While Kazakhstan works on updating its government and economy, these points hit home. Finland proves lasting progress isn’t really about oil or minerals but building trust, growing skills, also sparking new thinking.

My short trip to Helsinki this year changed how I see government systems in places where people generally trust each other. Getting access to public services meant almost no forms, using online IDs worked without hassle, also officials spoke clearly but politely. Locals didn’t think any of that was special, still it showed something powerful: things run smoothly when trust isn’t earned, and it’s just assumed.

Trust as a practical economic tool

Finnish people often rank their country as one of the clearest and cleanest when it comes to honesty. It’s more than just how folks behave; it’s built into the system. Companies get things done thanks to steady regulations, locals don’t mind going online for paperwork, while outsiders understand exactly what they will face dealing with Finland’s offices.

Folks in Kazakhstan, busy upgrading how they run things, might look to Finland – there, belief in systems makes progress quicker. Once rules feel transparent and shady deals fade out, changes stick better, people join in without hesitation, while global funders start seeing the nation as someone reliable down the road.

Education as the foundation of resilience

The Finnish way of teaching works because it treats educators like true professionals. Teachers get solid preparation plus full freedom in how they run classrooms, this builds trust and skill. Rather than just memorizing the facts, kids are taught how to think carefully and question things. This style prepares people to adapt quickly when jobs or markets suddenly shift.

Kazakhstan’s cities have seen some real gains in schooling, but rural spots lag. Finland is proof that results come from trusting teachers, loosening top-down rules, while boosting preschool access-this builds stronger futures through people.

Innovation shaped by networks, not authority

The country developed its tech landscape more by partnering with the networks than by taking top-down orders. The Finnish rebound following Nokia’s fall is a good example to begin with. Instead of staying along the old lines of technology, they turned in other directions, leaping into game-making, coding projects, green power systems, and modern design work. Such a change paid off nicely because new ideas in Finland grow out of loose connections among schools, labs, and companies that share goals but remain independent.

Astana Hub’s innovation spots have shown promise, but Kazakhstan needs to enhance how it converts new ideas into tangible products, it must be bold, and it also must connect colleges to businesses. Finland’s example shows that countries should make room for trial runs, connect experts across industries, yet provide young businesses with space to experience settings where errors are a part of progress.

Why this moment matters

Whereby Finland’s path beyond NATO has just begun, Kazakhstan is restructuring both its politics and economy. In a nutshell, the two countries are stepping into fresh phases of growth. Their cooperation goes both ways: Kazakhstan receives smart governance ideas, and in return, Finland finds a key partner in Central Asia. Each side gets what it needs from the other.

A pathway Kazakhstan can realistically pursue

Kazakhstan does no need needs to adopt Finnish ideas that are appropriate for its current setup, rather than simply can interpret Finnish systems in ways that fit its own context:

The country needs to build confidence by running things fairly and sharing what is happening behind the scenes.

The government should raise the standards for teachers by increasing the amount of training while offering more flexible job situations with greater respect in the profession.

The government should establish places that foster creativity, but at the same time leave space for long-term projects.

The government should apply tech improvements to improve public services-but avoid the bureaucratic tangles.

The two nations need to establish institutional partnerships for the improvement of learning processes.

Tiny smart moves piled up and created real strength for Finland over time. Kazakhstan might take those ideas and shape a fresh path for Central Asia fueled by people, trust, and creativity, not scale.

The author is Altynay Kozhayeva, a Master of Public Administration student at Nazarbayev University’s Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.