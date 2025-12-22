Google Launches Gemini AI in Kazakh

ALMATY — Google has launched its artificial intelligence model Gemini in the Kazakh language, expanding access to advanced AI tools for users in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development announced on Dec. 19.

The release is part of Google’s global expansion of language support for its most advanced AI system to date. Kazakh is among 23 new languages added with the release of the Gemini 3 generation, providing Kazakh-speaking users access to the platform on par with major global languages.

The Kazakh-language interface is already available in the web version of Gemini. Users can activate it by selecting Kazakh in their Google account language settings. Support for Android and iOS mobile versions, as well as the launch of Gemini Live, a real-time conversational mode, is expected in the near future.

Google said the localization of Gemini reflects its broader efforts to develop artificial intelligence capabilities in Kazakhstan. These efforts include investments in workforce training, digital skills development, and support for local developers. According to company estimates, the adoption of AI solutions in the public sector could generate a significant economic effect, boosting government productivity, strengthening budget sustainability, and contributing to overall economic growth.

The ministry welcomed the launch, noting that the availability of global AI solutions in the Kazakh language is an important step toward building a digital state, improving access to technology for citizens, and fostering a competitive AI ecosystem.

The ministry said it will continue cooperation with international technology partners to advance artificial intelligence, localize digital products, and train a new generation of specialists.