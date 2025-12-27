Burj Khalifa Architects Unveil Alatau City’s Concept as Future Technology Hub

ASTANA — Two world-renowned architecture firms, Zaha Hadid Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), known for landmark projects such as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, New York’s One World Trade Center, and Beijing’s Leeza SOHO, unveiled their vision for Alatau City to Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbaev on Dec. 23, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

The firms introduced the design code for Alatau City, along with sketches of its “anchor” Iconic Building, which is set to become the city’s business hub and signature landmark. The proposals focus on vertical development and supertall construction, aligned with modern international quality standards.

The presentation highlighted a comprehensive approach to urban planning that considers transportation infrastructure, primary access roads, natural landscapes, and the region’s climatic features, with particular emphasis on developing public spaces.

Deputy Prime Minister Bozumbaev thanked the architectural teams for their innovative concepts, and both sides expressed their commitment to continued collaboration on the city’s development.

Alatau City is an ambitious new urban development project in Kazakhstan designed to become a future hub for technology, export‑oriented industries, and innovation at the crossroads of major transport routes. Spanning 88,000 hectares, the city has been designated a special economic zone with generous tax incentives for investors, including exemptions from corporate, land, and property taxes, as well as a 0% VAT rate on intra-city trade.