Astana to Host Int’l Badminton Championship in December

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s capital will host the Astana International Challenge 2025, a major international badminton tournament, scheduled to take place at the Beeline Arena on Dec. 17-21. The event is one of the most anticipated competitions of the season and is included in the official calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The tournament will bring together athletes from more than 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and numerous nations across Europe and Asia, reported the Kazakhstan Badminton Federation.

The tournament is part of the BWF International Challenge Series, where players compete for valuable ranking points in the global standings. For many participants, the event will serve as an important milestone on the road toward the next Olympic cycle and upcoming major international championships.

Hosting such a high-profile tournament underscores Kazakhstan’s increasing presence on the international badminton stage. Organizers highlight the national team’s strong preparation and the steadily rising interest in the sport among young athletes in Kazakhstan.