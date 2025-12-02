Astana to Become First Central Asian City to Host Berne Union Conference in 2026

ALMATY — Kazakhstan will host a major international gathering of export finance experts for the first time, following the decision by the Berne Union to hold its upcoming Spring Meeting in Astana. The announcement was made during the organization’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2025, held from Oct. 21-24 in Ottawa, Canada.

The Kazakh delegation, representing the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, participated in the Berne Union plenary session, the ECA committee meetings, and the Prague Club, where Kazakhstan has been a member since 2004.

The discussions focused on the rapid evolution of the global export credit system amid geopolitical shifts, supply chain restructuring, and the growing adoption of digital and artificial intelligence tools in risk assessment and insurance operations, reported the organization’s press service.

Officials emphasized that participation in such international platforms strengthens investor confidence, improves visibility of Kazakh exporters, and enables Kazakhstan to adopt global best practices in export support.

Chairman of the Board of ECA Kazakhstan Allen Chaizhunussov highlighted the significance of this decision for the country’s economic diplomacy and export development.

“We see the upcoming meeting in Astana not just as another session on the Berne Union calendar, but as a platform for cooperation and discussion of innovation, sustainability, and growth. Our agency’s active participation in these dialogues helps position Kazakhstan as a reliable and open partner in global trade,” he said.

On the sidelines of the Ottawa forum, Kazakhstan’s delegation held bilateral meetings with ECAs from China, Egypt, and Hong Kong to discuss cooperation on reinsurance, risk assessment, and other potential joint initiatives.

Kazakhstan also strengthened its role within the Berne Union’s Prague Club, which unites ECAs from emerging markets. During the session, Deputy Chairwoman of ECA Kazakhstan Ayan Bektybayeva was elected Deputy Chairwoman of the Prague Club, giving the country greater influence in shaping the global export credit agenda.

The Berne Union remains the world’s leading professional association for export credit and investment insurance. With 84 member agencies and financial institutions from over 70 countries, the organization collectively provides $2.5 trillion in annual payment risk insurance, equivalent to 13% of global cross-border trade.

Hosting the Berne Union meeting in Astana is expected to further elevate Kazakhstan’s standing as a regional hub for finance and international cooperation.