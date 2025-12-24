Astana Sees Record Growth in Public Transport Use, Reaching 1.1 Million Daily Trips

ALMATY — Astana’s daily public transport ridership has reached 1.1 million passengers in 2025, marking a 37% increase compared to 2024, Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek said at a Dec. 22 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to Kassymbek, public transport now accounts for 43% of all trips made in the capital. The city aims to raise this figure to 65%, approaching the levels seen in cities with the most developed transport systems, where public transport usage reaches 70–80%.

“Our task is to increase the share of public transport trips to 65%. This corresponds to global best practices,” Kassymbek said, noting that 96% of Astana residents currently have walking access to public transport stops.

The growth in ridership has been supported by significant fleet renewal. This year, the city purchased 422 new buses, bringing the total number of vehicles in operation to 1,749. Over the past two years, 48% of Astana’s bus fleet has been modernized.

Further expansion is planned for 2026, when an additional 485 buses are expected to be delivered to municipal and private operators. Around 10% of these vehicles will be electric buses, increasing the total fleet to 2,100 units.

Astana is also continuing to expand its dedicated public transport infrastructure. The city’s Bus Lane network currently covers 140 kilometers of roads, with plans to add another 30 kilometers next year to improve travel speed and reliability for passengers.