Astana Opens Ertegi Fest With Citywide Lighting of Over 40 New Year’s Trees

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital will light more than 40 New Year’s trees simultaneously across six districts on Dec. 19 as part of citywide celebrations held under the unified fairy-tale theme Ertegi Fest, reported the city’s akimat (administration) press service.

Concert programs will begin at major locations at 5:30 p.m., followed by the official tree-lighting ceremonies at 6 p.m. The celebrations will include ice rinks, slides, decorative installations and photo zones throughout the capital.

In the Nura district, New Year’s trees will be lit at 11 locations. A 25-meter tree will be installed near Astana Arena Stadium, where residents and visitors can enjoy concerts, ice rinks, slides, and photo zones. Central Park features a 213-meter circular skating rink, ice slides and festive installations. Lovers’ Park will host retail pavilions, an ice rink, illuminated arches and themed decorations, including animal figures and a decorative carriage. Additional light installations and photo zones have been set up along Aiteke Bi Street and in Bucharest Park. In the Urker residential area, an ice rink and snow slides will open alongside holiday-themed installations.

In the Almaty district, trees will be lit at four locations. A 25-meter tree will be installed along the Akbulak River embankment, where a fireworks display is planned on the opening day. Zheruyik Park features an 80-meter-diameter circular skating rink, an ice slide and illuminated decorations. At the Coliseum basketball court on Kazhymukan Munaitpasov Street, installations inspired by the animated film Frozen will be displayed. A festive area with a tree and ice slide will also open in the Zheleznodorozhny residential area.

The main celebration site in the Esil district will traditionally be the EXPO area, featuring a skating rink, an ice slide and a 22-meter New Year’s tree. Additional trees have been installed in the Botanical Garden, Zhetisu Park, along Kazakh Radiosy Street and in the Bagystan residential complex. Ice rinks and slides will also operate in nearby residential areas. Festive installations will decorate popular public spaces, including the areas around the Baiterek Monument, Nurzhol Boulevard, Mangilik El Avenue, Linear Park and Ulytau Square.

In the Sarayshyk district, a 25-meter tree will be installed at Kazakh Eli Monument Square, which will be transformed into a fairy-tale holiday zone with themed photo areas. Near Nurly Zhol railway station and along the Workers’ Professions Alley, 20-meter trees will be installed alongside ice slides and skating rinks.

The Saryarka district features six New Year’s trees. The city square will host a 13-meter live fir tree, a 600-square-meter ice rink, ice slides and illuminated animal figures.

In the Baikonur district, Ataturk Park will be transformed into a winter-themed celebration area with decorative lighting, a 20-meter tree, an ice rink and an ice slide. A festive concert and children’s entertainment are scheduled for the opening day. At the Zhastar Palace, an 18-meter tree has been installed along with winter attractions and illuminated photo zones.

Additional holiday decorations and winter facilities will appear in residential areas including Ondiris, Kirpichny and the Koyandy area.