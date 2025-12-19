Astana Becomes Hub for OIC Food Security Dialogue

ASTANA – The Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) marked IOFS Day and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Food Security Day with a high-level roundtable on Dec.17 in Astana, where participants reaffirmed their commitment to addressing food insecurity through multilateral cooperation.

Ambassador and IOFS Director General Berik Aryn thanked the Kazakh government and people for hosting and supporting the organization, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in advancing food security initiatives across the OIC.

Established following a proposal introduced by Kazakhstan at the 7th World Islamic Economic Forum in 2011, IOFS works to address food security challenges among OIC member states.

Aryn outlined key IOFS achievements in 2025, including the expansion of the Afghanistan Food Security Program, the launch of the Flour for Humanity – Gaza Emergency Appeal, and continued implementation of the Africa Food Security Initiative.

“With the support of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Türkiye, we expanded agricultural rehabilitation and capacity-building activities in Afghanistan to help communities restore livelihoods,” Aryn said.

He added that humanitarian food aid was delivered to Gaza earlier this year with backing from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, while food system resilience projects advanced in several African member states.

Aryn also cited progress under the IOFS Strategic Vision 2031 and preparations for the Strategic plan for ensuring food security in OIC member states.

He noted the organization strengthened partnerships through international forums, including the UN Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa, the African Food Systems Summit in Dakar and Global Green Week in Seoul.

“The challenges of climate change, conflict, economic instability and demographic pressure remain complex. However, through unity and cooperation, we can build resilient food systems and ensure that no child goes hungry and no nation stands alone,” Aryn said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov reaffirmed the country’s political support for IOFS, emphasizing the importance of multilateral approaches amid climate change, water scarcity and global market volatility.

“Food security is no longer a purely national issue. It is a global challenge shaped by armed conflict, climate change, economic instability, and supply chain disruptions. No country, regardless of its level of development, is fully immune, and only cooperation and shared responsibility can address risks of this scale,” Kuantyrov said.

He noted that 41 of the OIC’s 57 member states have joined IOFS and said interest from remaining members and international institutions continues to grow.

Kuantyrov highlighted plans to establish an IOFS gene bank in Kazakhstan to preserve and expand plant genetic resources, alongside continued humanitarian food assistance to crisis-affected countries.

Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kenzhehanuly outlined Kazakhstan’s agricultural potential and national priorities, including modernization of irrigation infrastructure and the expansion of water-saving technologies. He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation with IOFS.

“Kazakhstan has significant potential for the production and export of high-quality, environmentally friendly and organic products which are currently supplied to more than 70 countries worldwide. Annually, we produce agricultural products worth approximately $18 billion, processed agricultural products worth around $7 billion. Agricultural exports have increased 1.5 times over the past five years, reaching $5.1 billion,” Kenzhehanuly said.

He emphasized that cooperation with IOFS goes beyond protocol, describing it as practical, results-oriented work aimed at strengthening food security, advancing innovation and improving public well-being.

The event concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between IOFS and M. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University. The agreement aims to expand cooperation in education, research and capacity development in agriculture and food security.