Astana Airport Launches Automated Border Control System to Speed Up Passenger Clearance

ALMATY – The Astana International Airport has introduced a new Automated Border Control System (ABCS), designed to significantly reduce processing times and improve the overall travel experience for passengers. The entire procedure takes 15–20 seconds, allowing for faster and more efficient border control, reported the airport’s press service on Dec. 10.

The system scans the passenger’s passport and facial image, automatically verifying the data through the Berkut Unified Information System and confirming whether the traveler is authorized to enter or exit the country.

The automated gates are available to Kazakh citizens aged 14 and older. According to officials, the introduction of ABCS will help reduce queues, increase throughput capacity, and streamline the organization of passenger flow at the airport.

A total of eight automated gates have been installed at the capital’s airport: three in the departure area and five in the arrival area. Their implementation aims to enhance both operational efficiency and the speed of border checks as passenger traffic continues to grow.