AIFC Wraps Up 2025 with Strong Investment Growth, Market Expansion

ASTANA — The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) wrapped up 2025 with strong investment growth and expanding market activity, raising $6 billion through the center during the year and registering more than 1,400 new companies.

Investments

Since the launch of the AIFC in 2018, a total of $20 billion has been raised through the center and invested in Kazakhstan’s economy.

In 2025, AIFC participants attracted $6 billion, including $4 billion in portfolio investments and $2 billion in AIFC participants’ investments, which is $2.9 billion more than in 2024, the center’s press service reported on Dec. 26.

Companies

This year, more than 1,400 new companies joined the AIFC, 300 more than last year.

Overall, more than 4,900 companies from over 90 countries are registered at the AIFC, including firms from China, Singapore, Türkiye, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirate. Over 1,500 of these companies provide financial and insurance services.

Tax contributions

In January-September, AIFC participants paid 72.8 billion tenge (US$141.6 million) in taxes, representing a 76% year-on-year increase.

Over the entire period of the AIFC’s operations, participants have contributed 221.2 billion tenge (US$430.3 million) to Kazakhstan’s national budget.

Stock Exchange (AIX)

In 2025, Astana International Exchange (AIX) surpassed $2 billion in trading turnover and reached 200 new listings.

Over the exchange’s entire period of operation, capital raised reached $473 million in equity and $10.5 billion in debt.

The AIX Qazaq Index increased by 1.7% year-to-date, while the number of retail investor accounts reached 2.3 million.

Digital assets & investment funds

Digital asset service providers recorded transaction volumes of $6.8 billion during January-September, serving 192,400 clients.

The number of investment funds increased from 101 to 159, the number of asset managers grew from 57 to 68, and total assets under management exceeded $3 billion.

Regulation

The AIFC retained its leading position in international rankings and is recognized as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for implementing international standards for crypto- and digital asset regulation.

In 2025, the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) launched a pilot project allowing regulatory fees to be paid in stablecoins and issued its first license for fiat-backed stablecoins.

Court and arbitration

This year, the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre handled 1,282 cases, including 76 court judgments, 303 arbitration proceedings, and 903 mediation cases.

Since commencement, more than 4,600 cases have been completed and enforced, with investors from 36 countries choosing the AIFC Court and the IAC to resolve commercial disputes.

Sustainable development

With support from the AIFC Green Finance Centre, approximately 70% of all green bonds and green loans issued in Kazakhstan have been executed.

Total sustainable finance issuances reached $2.5 billion, reinforcing the AIFC’s role in advancing green and sustainable finance across the region.

Education and financial literacy

The AIFC Academy trained 467 specialists and delivered more than 37 training courses this year.

A pilot project introducing financial literacy fundamentals was launched in five schools, supporting long-term market development.