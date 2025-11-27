UNICEF: Kazakhstan Could Boost GDP by 14% Through Investments in Children

ALMATY — Kazakhstan could boost its GDP by up to 14% by 2050 through stronger investment in children’s education, health, and social well-being, according to a new UNICEF regional report Generation 2050: Central Asia, presented in Almaty on Nov. 26.

The analysis highlights that Kazakhstan’s favorable demographic structure with a dependency ratio of 62 non-working individuals per 100 working adults provides a unique opportunity to accelerate long-term economic growth.

UNICEF experts note that a large and growing youth population positions the country to build a highly competitive next-generation economy.

Education quality and opportunity for growth

According to the report, improving the quality of education is among the most effective strategies for increasing human capital. Despite high enrollment rates, the PISA-2022 assessment found that only 36% of Kazakh 15-year-olds reached the basic reading proficiency level.

The report recommends prioritizing improvements in learning outcomes, expanding access to early childhood education and further investing in teacher development. These measures, experts note, would significantly enhance the long-term economic contribution of future generations.

Strong labor market

Kazakhstan’s labor market indicators remain stable. Official unemployment stands at 3.8%, one of the lowest in Central Asia, and the proportion of young people not in education, employment, or training is 6.5%.

UNICEF notes that expanding youth employment programs, entrepreneurship opportunities, and innovation-focused skills training will enable Kazakhstan to leverage its demographic strengths even more effectively.

Health system and areas for improvement

Kazakhstan continues to maintain low levels of maternal and child mortality, placing the country among the regional leaders. However, UNICEF stresses the need to strengthen primary health care quality, particularly in the area of child nutrition.

Rates of stunting (8%) and wasting (3.1%) require additional attention amid evolving climate and social challenges.

Strategy for national growth

According to the UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, Kazakhstan has significant opportunities to strengthen its human capital.

“The progress provides a solid foundation, and further steps will help fully unlock the country’s demographic potential. Strategic investments in children are not only social policy — they are a powerful driver of sustainable economic growth,” he said.

UNICEF reaffirmed its readiness to support Kazakhstan in implementing the Children of Kazakhstan 2026–2030 national program and to deepen regional cooperation in Central Asia on innovative solutions for child and youth development.