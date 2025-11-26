The Astana Times is Turning 15, Marking Milestone Filled With Gratitude and Warm Wishes

Editor’s Note: The Astana Times marks its 15th anniversary on Nov. 30. The editorial team is delighted to share congratulatory messages from ambassadors and heads of local and international organizations to mark this milestone.

Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan

On behalf of the United Nations in Kazakhstan and myself, I am pleased to extend our heartfelt congratulations to The Astana Times on the occasion of its 15th anniversary. We highly appreciate your longstanding support for the United Nations and the Sustainable Development Goals, and your commitment to covering key UN initiatives and major events. Your reporting helps bring important issues closer to people and amplifies the voices of communities, experts, and change-makers.

As Kazakhstan’s global profile continues to grow, The Astana Times remains an important partner in sharing the country’s story on the international stage. We wish you continued success, creativity, and momentum as you enter this new chapter.

Aleška Simkić, Ambassador of the European Union to Kazakhstan

I would like to congratulate The Astana Times on its 15th anniversary. Its good English content is very informative, and it shows us what Kazakhstan has to offer. Even I myself, before coming here as an EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, read The Astana Times to learn what’s going on in the country, Astana, but also in other cities of the country. I wish The Astana Times another at least 15 years of great success.

Sally Axworthy, British Ambassador to Kazakhstan

I extend my warmest congratulations to the editorial team of The Astana Times on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of its foundation.

Over the past decade and a half, The Astana Times has distinguished itself as a leading English-language news platform dedicated to Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Your publication serves as a trusted source of information for the global audience interested in the region’s political and economic developments, cultural evolution, and historical heritage.

Recent features, such as the interview with Lord Alderdice, UK Trade Envoy to Kazakhstan, highlight the enduring partnership between our nations. We appreciate your efforts to strengthen global connections.

We wish The Astana Times continued success as you embark on the next chapter of your journey.

Utsav Kumar, Country Director for Kazakhstan, Asian Development Bank

Dear team of The Astana Times,

My sincere congratulations on reaching this important milestone – 15 years of thoughtful reporting in English to raise awareness, improve understanding and drive dialogue. Over the years, your media has become not just a reliable news source but also an influential voice that brings to light important stories about Kazakhstan’s development, economy, politics, and culture.

We truly value our long-standing partnership and appreciate your professionalism and dedication. Here’s to new achievements, new ideas, impactful and inspiring stories, and many more milestones ahead. May the next chapter be even more exciting for your team. Happy anniversary!

Andrei Mikhnev, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

Dear colleagues at the Astana Times,

Congratulations on your 15th anniversary. This milestone reflects your important contribution to independent, high-quality journalism and to shaping Kazakhstan’s voice on the international stage. For the World Bank, you have been a trusted and valued partner over many years as we work together to share stories of reform, innovation and impact. Thank you for your professionalism and dedication to meaningful storytelling. We wish you even greater achievements and bold new chapters ahead.

Hüseyin Özhan, Managing Director, Central Asia and Mongolia, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

We would like to wish you a very happy 15th birthday, The Astana Times. Over the years, you have become Kazakhstan’s voice for international audiences – relevant, accurate and timely. This is a reading of choice and a platform for expressing views, particularly for international and domestic investors such as EBRD.

Renat Bekturov, Governor, the Astana International Financial Centre

Congratulations to the Astana Times on your 15th anniversary. Over the past 15 years, you have become a trusted voice that connects Kazakhstan with the world. We wish you continued success, inspiration and new achievements in the years ahead.

Mark Beer OBE, British lawyer and businessman, a co-founder of the Seven Pillars Law firm in Kazakhstan

Oh, what it is to turn 15. To celebrate the coming of age. To have the right to drive in Mississippi and be able to get frisky in Fili. And what sweet irony that, like most 15-year-olds, the Astana Times is entirely online! It has been a wonderful journey of discovery and many thanks to all those who have contributed to its success, including the Guild of Independent Journalists.

So, what will the next 15 years hold for the Astana Times in an era of global torment for independent journalism? Will we see a rebellious teenager, fighting against injustice and making its own way in the world: Coming of age and power? Or, like so many other media outlets, will we see a slide towards sycophancy? Time will tell, but as the saying goes, “The press must be the eyes of the people. If the eyes are closed, the whole body stumbles.”

Wishing all at AT well for another 15 years of high-quality, well-researched, and independent English-language reporting in Kazakhstan.

Peter Frankopan, Professor, Oxford University

My name is Peter Frankopan, and this is a message to wish The Astana Times a very happy 15th birthday. Gosh, time has gone really fast. Can’t believe it’s been 15 years already. You won’t be surprised to know that I am a regular reader. I check The Astana Times most days online, and I’m very grateful for the coverage you give for Kazakhstan and for the region as a whole.

Happy birthday. Thanks to all the journalists and staff who’ve made it all possible for these amazing 15 years. I look forward to seeing you all in Astana or maybe somewhere else in Kazakhstan soon.